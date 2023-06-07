Connor Lalande Shawville June 3, 2023 In a celebration of faith, generosity and community, St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Shawville participated in the national Big Give movement this past Saturday. “Each year, churches across Canada bless and love their neighborhoods through a day of giving extravagantly where everything is free,” reads The Big Give’s mission statement. The Big Give’s format depends on the church that is holding it. The commonality amongst all events is their charitable, free of cost nature. On the front lawn of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, donated items sourced locally from the community were displayed on and adjacent to tables. Items ranged from clothing, toys, exercise equipment, silverware and Christmas decorations. Attendees were free to browse and take home any items they wished to. They were also encouraged to bring with them any products from home they no longer wanted to add to the donated items. Coffee, muffins, hot dogs and hash browns were all available at no cost. “Lots of people who came today brought a bag with them of donated stuff and ended up leaving with a bag of entirely new stuff,” event volunteer Judy Stephens said. “It’s a day of generosity.”

