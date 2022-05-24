Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Participants in the Rumble Tube: The Danger Cable bike polo tournament compete for the ball during a game on Saturday morning.
News 

The Danger Cable comes to Quyon

Liz Draper

Brett Thoms
Pontiac May 21, 2022
Eighteen teams of three clashed with bikes and mallets on Saturday and Sunday in the Rumble Tube: The Danger Cable, a bike polo tournament held at the rink on the Quyon fairgrounds.
“It is basically three-on-three ball . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca