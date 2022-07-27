“The entire region is suffering because of it,” says MNA André Fortin around inaction by the CAQ on forestry

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac July 27, 2022 The proposed purchase of Produits Forestiers Résolu by Corporation Domtar, an American company, has raised concerns for the Quebec Liberal party (QLP). THE EQUITY spoke to Pontiac MNA André Fortin who highlighted that although companies get bought out often, the CAQ government, in this case, failed to negotiate guarantees when it came to securing jobs or mills in the province. “There are still many in the Pontiac whether they’re private woodlot owners, truckers or others who need a stable industry. Since Fortress closed three years ago the government really has done nothing but buy time. And it’s our economy and the entire region that is suffering because of it,” said Fortin. What he is hoping to see from the . . .

