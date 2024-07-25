THE EQUITY welcomes Chapeau youth reporter

Life-long Chapeau resident Leiya Fischer is joining THE EQUITY’s team as youth reporter for Chapeau and Allumette Island. Fischer was valedictorian in her graduating class at Dr. Wilbert Keon School this spring. In September she will start her Grade 12 year at Fellowes High School in Pembroke. After that, she hopes to study journalism at Carleton University in Ottawa. When she’s not writing, she likes to spend her time hanging out with family and friends, playing video games, and reading books. Her first article, about the Chapeau RA’s weekly family sports evening, is published in this issue of THE EQUITY, on this page. Give her a high-five if you see her, and don’t be shy to reach out to us, or her, if you have an idea for a story in Chapeau. And if you or someone you know is a student or recent graduate of a Pontiac high school with a knack for news, a way with words, and would like to try your hand at community reporting, please get in touch!

