The eye of the beholder: A look inside livestock judging

Brett Thoms Shawville September 3, 2022 Historically, agricultural fairs have always been about farmers showing off their animals. The 165th edition is no exception, with farmers from around the region showing off their livestock at various shows throughout the weekend. The shows included the 4-H Market Steer and Lamb Show and the Heavy Draft Horse Hitch Show on Friday. Saturday saw the Draft Heavy Horse Line Classes, the Beef Pee Wee Show for those too young to join 4-H and the Draft Heavy Horse Hitch show. And Sunday finished the showing with the 4-H Regional Club Show and the light Light Horse Show. Judges were brought in to help pick the best of the best of the livestock presented throughout the fair and THE EQUITY took the opportunity to talk to them to get an idea about what they were looking for in the animals. Steve Burgomaster, a farmer out of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, and . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca