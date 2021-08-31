Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Starborn Farms in Bristol saw the second in person hooley since the beginning of the pandemic. Eleven musicians performed a variety of songs on guitar, fiddle and more.
Arts & Life Highlight Local Events News 

The Hooley brings music to Bristol

Julien St-Jean , , ,

Julien St-Jean

Bristol August 26, 2021

Music lovers gathered at Starborn Farms near Bristol last Thursday for a hooley organized by Chris Judd.

A hooley, Judd explained, is a traditional Irish party with music. The event had 11 musicians performing mainly on guitar, fiddle and percussion, though a train whistle was used in a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.”

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca