The Hooley brings music to Bristol

Julien St-Jean
Bristol August 26, 2021
Music lovers gathered at Starborn Farms near Bristol last Thursday for a hooley organized by Chris Judd.
A hooley, Judd explained, is a traditional Irish party with music. The event had 11 musicians performing mainly on guitar, fiddle and percussion, though a train whistle was used in a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.”
