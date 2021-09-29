The importance of Truth and Reconciliation

Jorge Maria

Pontiac Sept. 29, 2021

For the first time ever, National Truth and Reconciliation Day is being held on Sept. 30.

The day serves as a chance to reflect on Indigenous history.

Chief Dylan Whiteduck of Kitigan Zibi First Nation said Truth and Reconciliation Day “is an important first step.” A federal holiday is one of the 94 Calls to Action, he noted. He had no patience, however, for governments that were hesitant in moving to designate it a statutory holiday.