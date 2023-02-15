The Log Driver’s Dinner returns

Jane Toller, Valerie Francoeur, Sophie Chatel and André Fortin on stage during the 2023 Log Driver’s Dinner.



Brett Thoms

Fort-Coulonge Feb. 10, 2023

Billed as “A Night of Memories and Hope for the Future,” the annual lumberjack dinner was hosted at Spruceholme Inn by owner and MRC Pontiac Warden Jane Toller last Friday night.

The night was a celebration of the forestry industry in the Pontiac, according to Toller.

“When I came here in 2012, I found that there were a lot of people who were very discouraged, frustrated, angry, and maybe even a little sorry that they spent all those years in forestry,” said Toller, also mentioning her relation to 19th century Pontiac lumber baron George Bryson Sr. “But forestry built the Pontiac and I remember saying forestry is not dead.”

“This dinner serves a purpose it is to remember our history,” said Toller. “It is [also about] looking forward to the future with forestry.”

The Inn had a full house and saw the attendance of local leaders like MNA André Fortin and MP Sophie Chatel along with mayors Christine Francoeur of Fort-Coulonge and Sandra Armstrong of Mansfield-et-Pontefract.

Bill Caine, President of Commonwealth Plywood, a company that bought and plans to soon reopen the lumber mill in Rapides-Des-Joachims was also in attendance.

During her remarks, Toller also mentioned the possibility of the company Canada Pallet Source buying the former Jovalco mill in Litchfield this April, for purpose of providing cardboard to Amazon.

Chatel spoke after Toller, with her remarks centering on her hope of building a sustainable forestry industry going into the future.

After her, Fortin spoke saying how forestry has touched the lives of everyone in the Pontiac.

“This is a fantastic night, with great food, great community and great entertainment as well. We’re proud of her forestry. We’re proud of our history,” said Fortin.

During the dinner, live music was performed by Gail Gavan, Louis Schryer and Erin Leahy.

Valerie Francoeur, a nurse who recently took a job at the Pontiac Hospital and is leaving the Pembroke Hospital, was invited on the stage by Toller and spoke about her late mother Wilma’s experience in the forestry industry.

“My mom went to work at 14 years old in the lumber camps, cooking because she didn’t want to go to school,” said Valerie. “And she worked hard with my dad so that I was able to go to school and get an education. They gave me everything I needed.”

Denis Soucie, husband of Fort Coulonge Mayor Christine Francoeur also spoke about his experience being a log driver.

Before the dinner and entertainment began, Toller concluded by announcing a silent auction raising money Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) which recently worked with the MRC Pontiac towards gaining protection status for the Noire, Coulonge and Dumoine rivers.

The silent auction included a variety of art pieces along the sides of the hall, as well as a trip to Toller’s hotel in Gaultois, Newfoundland.