The Notes – April 12, 2023

Waltham: Helen Perry

Well, we survived the ice storm last week. We were out of power for a few hours on Wednesday. Some people were not so lucky as they were out of power for several days. It sure did a lot of damage in some areas and it reminded us of the ice storm in 1998.

I sure hope that everyone had a wonderful Easter weekend with their family and friends. We had a lovely dinner with our family on Sunday evening.

We were saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Edward Eddie O’Brien of Chapeau, Que. He was the beloved husband of Gene, nee Drapeau-O’Brien. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Gene, family and friends at this difficult time.

We were saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Patrick Raymond Hynes of St. Joseph, Que. He was the beloved husband of Olga Hynes nee Tkachenko. Our heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Olga, family and friends at this difficult time.

Sheila Bissonnette of Pembroke is celebrating a birthday today. We hope that you have a lovely birthday, Sheila.

My dear friend Pauline Pilon of Shawville is celebrating a birthday on April 14. We hope you enjoy your special day, Pauline.

Birthday wishes are extended to Julie Romain and to Sally Duff, who are celebrating their birthdays on April 16. We hope that you both enjoy your special day.

Mother Nature is promising us beautiful, warm, sunny weather in the next few days. I hope everyone gets to enjoy it. Have a good week everyone.

Quyon: Jill Young

Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Roxanne Cadieux who passed away after a tragic accident on April 3. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of her loved ones at this sad time.

Well, that certainly wasn’t the Easter weekend that any of us planned on or hoped for. After the freezing rain that fell on Wednesday and the power went out, many of us waited days for hydro to be restored. As I write this on Monday morning, there are many more still waiting. It has been a stressful time and an Easter we won’t soon forget. I’m praying that by the time people are reading this, that power has been fully restored to all. We are a resilient bunch but it is still difficult to deal with. That said, we know the Hydro Quebec workers have been out there working hard and doing their best to get everyone back on as quickly as possible. We thank them very much.

I won the Quyon Community Association’s draw for an Easter dinner and I admit that by the time Easter Sunday rolled around, I’m not sure any of us were really feeling like celebrating. After all our community had been through, I would not have blamed the committee if they had thrown their hands up and said, “We can’t make this happen right now.” But not only did they not do that, they delivered a delicious meal, one of the best our family has ever enjoyed. It didn’t just fill our bellies – it lifted our spirits. A special thank you to the QCA for going above and beyond in less than ideal circumstances. It was certainly enjoyed.

Birthday wishes are going out to Vera Meredith on April 12. Our family is wishing my mom, Elizabeth Young, a very happy 75th birthday on April 13. We love you, Mom. Happy birthday also to Jackie McBane on April 14 and to Andrea Young on April 15. Best wishes to all who are celebrating special occasions.

Shawville: Lyse Lacourse

Our thoughts and prayers for the Bretzlaff family on the loss of Wallace on March 31. Wally was the husband of Gerda.

Our condolences to the Lance and Tourangeau families on the loss of Diane on April 4. She was the wife of Jean-Marie.

Our deepest condolences to the Cadieux family on the loss of Roxanne. She was the mother of Annette and John.

Happy belated 65th birthday to Elaine Telford who celebrated on April 4.

At the time of writing these notes there are still many people without power in the Pontiac. The municipalities have stepped up to help their citizens. Thank you so much.

We still do not have power in small parts of Shawville.

Stay safe everyone.