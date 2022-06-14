The pride flag flies

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac June 15, 2022 For the first time in the Pontiac all 18 municipalities within MRC Pontiac have passed a motion to fly the progress flag during the month of June in celebration of Pride Month., On February 9, 2022 the Pontiac Pride committee made a presentation to the MRC Pontiac council of mayors to request that the progress flag would be flowen in each of the municipalities throughout the county during the month of June. The flags were provided at no cost to municipalities as well as to schools that had requested them. A total of 25 progress flags were distributed around the region. Warden Jane Toller told THE EQUITY that moving forward she wants to . . .

