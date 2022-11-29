The reason for the season

Now that we are in the thick of the holidays, it is important to remember the true spirit of the season. While buying the latest toys, watching cartoons, decorating and attending parades are all fun traditions, it is important to remember that the cornerstone of the season is being with family, gathering with community and a spirit of generosity.

Whether your celebrations come from a religious or a secular source, focusing on the idealistic aspects of the holiday should be encouraged now more than ever.

With or without the religious overtones, Christmas and holidays like it have always been about community and the reciprocal exchange of gifts. Anthropologically speaking, these activities are an expression of universal human rituals that serve to bond everyone together in a common purpose and ensure that members of a community continue to support each other.

Some scholars go so far as viewing gift giving as a way of creating a sense of mutual indebtedness which keeps communities and families obligated to one another. While this may seem cynical, a mutual sense of obligation really is the underlying glue of friendship, love, family, brotherhood/sisterhood and ultimately, society.

People need each other to survive and thrive, and anything that reinforces that reality is a good thing.

While modern consumerism may have dampened this spirit somewhat, the underlying sentiment still holds true most of the time.

A community ethic, whether at the smallest level - family and neighbours - or at the largest level - everyone on the planet - and everything in-between is a concept that if taken seriously would go a long way in addressing much of the problems we face.

Crises like war, pandemics, climate change, poverty, addiction, rampant loneliness and mental health issues, among others, can only be confronted if we see ourselves as all in it together and work towards solutions.

The Pontiac already has a strong sense of community, but there are always ways we can do more.

A lot of people in the Pontiac, Quebec, Canada and around the world are struggling, and even a small contribution or effort to support them can make a huge difference.

Locally, that could mean supporting or volunteering for charities and nonprofits such as Bouffe Pontiac, Angel Tree, The Snowsuit Fund, Animal Aide Pontiac, the Blessed Cupboard, Jardin Éducatif du Pontiac, the many Maisons des jeunes and Maisons de la famille, and the various Lions and Rotary clubs, among other organizations that are doing good things for the Pontiac.

On a larger scale, it could be contributing and volunteering for the many reputable national and international charities. It could mean advocating for or supporting a political cause which will address some of the growing systemic challenges we face.

Just getting involved in some way where you can support the good work of others in any way would work.

The more people who work together for the common good, the better off we will all be. The holidays give us a good excuse to do more, and hopefully create a habit where we can all do more year-round.

Brett Thoms