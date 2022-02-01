The road trip

COVID-19 and its variants have claimed 33 thousand lives across Canada, postponed medical attention and delayed surgeries, stranded people in unsafe home environments, damaged mental health, disrupted the education of children, caused economic hardship and destroyed businesses, put the suppliers of food, fuel and other essential goods under immense pressure, and driven health care workers to the point of collapse. We are all fed up and more than ready to see the end of it. After being shut in and closed down for almost two years, we are all frustrated with . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca