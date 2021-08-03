‘The spirit of Sand Bay’: Community hosts weekend of fun

The weekend’s events included a flotilla of community boats, sand castle building, a community parade, tie-dye on the beach, an Amazing Race style scavenger hunt, a live music beach party and fireworks to wrap up the weekend. There were also games and lunch sold by Billy T’s on the beach.

The Sand Bay Association’s annual fun day had enough fun to last the whole weekend, with events spread out across both Saturday and Sunday.

