The upcoming Get-together, Thank you, Tribute Event
Zainab Al-Mehdar
Shawville July 20, 2022
Cletus Ferrigan, former mayor of Campbell’s Bay for many years and a community man, is being honoured this Friday and Saturday at a jamboree called the “Get-together, Thank you, Tribute Event - Cletus’ Final Project.”
During covid, Cletus found comfort in listening to musicians playing traditional country music. He joined a Facebook page titled Isolation 2020 Country Jamboree, where different musicians from around the world kept people entertained for free. Impressed by all the participants, Cletus started . . .
