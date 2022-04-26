The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago Fiddler a smash hit: Last week’s production of Fiddler on the Roof at Pontiac Protestant High School was, by all accounts, both a critical and commercial success. The four-night run opened April 8 with a gala dinner theatre. For $25, patrons enjoyed a pre-show dinner put on by members of the PPHS staff under the direction of Valerie Vezeau and Donna Cahill. The event raised $2,400 which will help pay for equipment that will benefit the entire school. The play was directed by Joan Conrod. Taking part were . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca