The Way We Were 

Apr. 30,1997 25 Years Ago Donating organs helps family deal with child’s death: The parents of Carole Trudeau are still trying to cope with the sudden death of their nine-year-old daughter who passed away two week’s ago on April 15. Carole died of an intra-ventricular hemorrhage at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario after complaining of a severe headache the day before. The rare condition is very hard to detect, says Dr. Tom O’Neill, “the problem is it is very hard to treat.” In O’Neill’s 20 years at Pontiac Community Hospital in which he estimates 400,000 visits were made to the emergency room, there has been one A-V malformation case. What gives the parents some sense of peace is that Carole’s heart valves, liver and kidneys were donated to help others. “I was glad that we could . . .

