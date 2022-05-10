The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago Hydro Pontiac keeps finger on rivers’ pulse: While Pontiac residents are thinking about flood victims in Manitoba, it is some people’s job to keep an eye on the situation here at home. The Ottawa River continued to rise this past weekend with Lac Coulonge up over a metre from a week before. On Chats Lake the rise was less. Even so, the water was lapping at the steps of the Quyon Lions Hall on Sunday. Meanwhile, from the power station at Waltham, Hydro Pontiac Manager Ron Lean is keeping a close watch on the Black and Coulonge Rivers. “We’ve got a lot of water coming down both (rivers),” he reported Friday. Wood producers pack hall: One thing wood producers aren’t is . . .

