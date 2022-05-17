The Way We Were
May 14,1997
25 Years Ago
Musical performance in St. Pierre’s Church: The music of Franz Schubert resonated in the chapel of St. Pierre’s Church, Fort Coulonge in celebration of the musician’s 200th birthday on Friday evening.
The Singers Storybook, an ensemble of vocal chamber musicians, created a delicate blend of . . .
