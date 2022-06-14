The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago Soft Landing: Workers from Montreal flying company made plans to remove their plane from the bush after it crashed about 9 pm Friday night. While spraying for spruce budworm, the plane’s engine blew, covering the windshield with oil. Flying blind, the pilot guided the plane through a maze of hydro wires, landing it gently in the trees less than 100 metres from two houses and walked away without a scratch. The incident occurred at the corner of Pine and Trout Roads in Leslie Township about 2.5 km east of Highway 303. Bush work halted: Forests in Pontiac have been declared off-limits for woodcutters because of the danger of forest fire, says the Société de protection des forèts contre le feu (SOPFEU) says that all activities in the bush involving motorized equipment have been suspended until further notice. At the present time, there are six forest fires burning in Pontiac: two on Allumettes Island and four others along the banks of the Ottawa River between Portage du Fort and Sheenboro.

