The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago Hundreds attend rally to save Canadian Tire: According to Albert Armstrong, there is a “slight chance” of keeping the Canadian Tire store in Shawville. Armstrong, along with Carson Hodgins and Royce Richardson are working with what Armstrong would only describe as “influential people towards developing a solution to keeping Canadian Tire in Shawville.” Two weeks ago, Canadian Tire Corporation announced it would close its Shawville store after 53 years of business. More than 1,000 people have signed a petition circulated by Tom Tubman. This announcement prompted Shawville council to call a public meeting last Thursday. Armstrong says he, Carson Hodgins and Royce Richardson are doing what they can to save the store “for the good of the town and for the good of the Pontiac.” “Courting car” brings back memories: When Ruby Smart’s son, Les, came to pick her up on a recent . . .

