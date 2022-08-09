The Way We Were 

Aug. 6,1997

25 Years Ago

Fest a hit with young and old: The success of last weekend’s Brysonfest is proof two heads working together are better than one. For the first time ever, Bryson’s Recreation Association and Lions Club joined forces to produce one big weekend.

“We’re really pleased,” says Alain Gagnon, president of the organizing committee. “The weather was with us.”

In the past, the Lions Club held its annual picnic one weekend and the RA held its annual ball tournament another weekend. But both events were suffering from a lack of volunteers and at times, participants.

Gagnon estimates there was an average of 1,000 to 1,500 people on the grounds every day.

During Friday night’s fireworks, sparks lit the nearby bush on fire and the crowd got a close look at the Bryson Fire Department in action. A 10-foot diameter section was burnt before volunteers could douse the flames.

Visitors impressed with Chutes: Some 800 people visited the Coulonge Chutes during the site’s first-ever Fun Day Sunday.

“It went great,” said Chutes manager Helen Routliffe.

Admission was free for the day, which saw such activities as colouring contests and bracelet-making workshops for the kids. Many visitors were impressed with the recent work done at the Chutes, including interpretive signs added to the lookout spots.

Visitors came from as far away as Victoria, B.C., Japan and Buffalo, N.Y.

Aug. 16, 1972

50 Years Ago

Otter Lake Regatta: Under bright and warm sunny skies, the Otter Lake second annual regatta was held on Farm Lake on Sunday, organized by the Otter Lake Recreation Association. Overhead were the Uplands Air Defense acrobatics and on the water were the Bob and Jay Fitzsimmons, Eli Aboudm Dawn Marshal and Pete Allard water ski acrobatics.

Approximately a thousand spectators were thrilled and entertained by the slalom and barefoot water ski exhibition, kite-flying and pyramid formations admirably executed by local talent.

Activities concluded around six o’clock without mishap, and about four hundred dollars was subsequently added to the coffers of the Otter Lake Recreation Association which will be used in part for the concession booth recently built on RA grounds and other essential athletic facilities.

Ladysmith antique car rally: At Ladysmith on Sunday, the town was full of music and people and antique cars as well as an interesting comparison with the new and old.

At the TCRA Community Centre there was an ancient stove and a modern one and in the parade there was an ancient boat and this year’s model.A raffle was held and Mrs. Morley Hodgins of Shawville won a radio and H. Dalema of Ottawa won a camera.

Horses were evident with a team drawing the 4-H forestry float, another drawing the TCRA float, one driven by Gordon Pasch and carrying Thorne Mayor Clifford Krose. There were the four beautiful paint horses from Harold Schock’s “Paint Hill” leading the parade.

Aug. 21, 1947

75 Years Ago

Local news: The Pontiac Community Hospital night at Pine Lodge, Bristol was quite successful in every way and enjoyed by a large number of guests of the lodge and people of the district. The sum of $400 was realized from the various games and the money has already been handed over to the treasurer of the hospital committee by Mr. Charles Russell, proprietor of the lodge.

Special thanks are due Messrs. Hugh Hale, Lou Bain and Joe Russell for organizing the event and bringing it to a such a successful conclusion, also to Mr. Chas. Russell for the use of the ground floor of his lodge.

We are endeavouring to prepare for the very largest fair ever held at Shawville on Sept. 18, 19 and 20th and expect a increase of exhibits in all classes because of increased prize money.

The midway will be the largest they have ever set up for the Shawville Fair and the night show and day events will cost more than in former years.

Rev. A.F. Fokes spent last week at the Young People’s Leadership Training Camp at L’Original where he was dean of studies.

He was accompanied by Kenneth Murray, Franklin Kilgour and Arnold Garrison.

Aug. 3,1922

100 Years Ago

Local news: The first lamb show and sale of market lambs which will be a special feature of the annual fall fair at Shawville should attract the interest and support of every sheep raiser in the community. Prizes amounting to nearly $300 are being offered and at the close of the show, lambs will be sold by public auction to the highest bidder.

The first league game between Shawville and Murrells came off at the exhibition grounds on Wednesday evening last, nearly an hour late of the appointed time. The home team won in eight innings with a score of 12 to 7. Umpires were Messrs. Dan Sullivan and A.D. McCredie (base).

Just now indications are that there will be a considerable shortage of coal in Canada this year unless dealers have sufficient courage to import it from Wales. In some cities this is already being done and others are hesitating hoping that the strike in the United States may collapse before it is absolutely necessary to move.

During the thunderstorm last Thursday, a stable belonging to Mrs. H.H. Horner of the 7th line containing five loads of hay was struck by lightning and destroyed.

Dr. Powles requests us to announce that a clinic for the removal of tonsils and adenoids will be held at his office next week by a specialist. Those having children requiring treatment are requested to let him know at once.

Ad: Canadian Pacific: farm labourers - $15 to Winnipeg, plus 1/2 cent per mile beyond. Fare returning: 1/2 cent per mile to Winnipeg plus $20 to starting point. Through trains, special accommodation for women and families.

Aug. 19 ,1897

125 Years Ago

Local News: A special train went up the line on Wednesday last as far as Campbell’s Bay. We understand it had on board a party who attended the ceremony of the christening of the new bell at Calumet Island R.C. Church.

Mr. A. Mousette, governor of the Hull jail intends applying to the government for a camera and photographer’s outfit with which the pictures of criminals in the jail may be taken and used for identification purposes.

The broken weather we are experiencing of late is proving a serious drawback to harvesting operations. It is feared very much grain will be destroyed if the present wet weather continues.

Quyon is to have a newspaper, Mr. R.A. Millions, late of Carp village, having decided to embark in the enterprise. The new aspirant for journalistic favours is to be called The Times and will make its first appearance next week.

Mr. Samuel Findlay, a farmer living on the town line between Onslow and Eardley, met with a serious loss last Friday morning in having all his buildings burnt with the exception of a small milk house.

He kindled the kitchen fire and went out to the stables when, on coming in, he saw the whole place was in a blaze. He rushed with all haste to the bedroom window to wake up the family. They had barely time to escape in their night clothes.

One little boy who was sleeping upstairs, bravely smashed out two panes of glass in the chamber window and jumped to the ground. They got nothing saved whatever in the line of furniture, bedding or clothing, which is a serious loss with seven small children. Some good Samaritans should look after the clothing of the children.

Mrs. Eaton of Bristol (formerly Miss Martha Cuthbertson, Esq.) passed away on Sunday morning last after a brief illness. She was 33 years of age and leaves besides a husband and relatives, a young babe to feel the loss of a mother’s care.

Robert Lusk who lives in the Eardley mountains, claims that he has discovered gold on his property. He wants to form a company to work the claims.

Our town fathers have decided that our sidewalk accommodation is only sufficient for the use of pedestrians, hence the devotees of the bike will in future be requested to keep to the street, otherwise they may be required to contribute to the municipal exchequer.