The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago $2,200 raised in 16th Terry Fox Run: For Leah Beardsley, finishing the Terry Fox Run course once wasn’t enough this year. The Bristol 16-year-old first completed the course Sunday astride her hackney pony, Mr. T’s High Hopes. She then quickly changed into her jogging gear and ran the course in a time of 62 minutes. Organizers of the Shawville Terry Fox Run were impressed with Beardsley’s spirit and with the number of young people who participated in this year’s run. Locals play Corel Centre: For many kids in hockey, to play in the National Hockey League is their dream. So to even play an inter-squad game on the home ice of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, for a few Pontiacers, it was pretty close. A handful of Pontiac hockey players and ex-Pontiacers helped churn up the ice at the Corel Centre in Ottawa this past weekend. It was all part of the Outaouais Elise camp night, a wrap up to that summer’s hockey program with lots of on and off ice work, plus extra courses that went into late August. Quyon’s Nick Armitage enjoyed his time out on the ice. He hit the net three times in his Atom Division game as his white team came from behind to defeat the blue team 5-3. The Midget game featured five hockey players from this area, four of the five who once played in Shawville as the Pontiacs: Ryan Smith, Grant Soucie, Trevor Walls, goalie Jean-Sebastien L’Heureux and Martin Dubé who received a $500 scholarship in a centre ice presentation.

