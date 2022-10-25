The Way We Were 

Oct. 22,1997 25 Years Ago

Pontiacs jump to third spot with a pair of wins: The Shawville Junior B Pontiacs’ back-to-back home wins this past weekend pushed the Juniors up in the Eastern Ontario Junior B standings to third spot after a slow start to the season.

“Things seem to be coming along better,” mentions assistant coach Jerry Barber.

In a rough, close-checking game that featured lots of minor and a few major penalties, Shawville and the visitors, Clarence Creek Castors of the Metro League, were neck-and-neck with a tied game going into the third. Shawville got markers from Eric Miron, Stephan Newberry and Troy Coté in back and forth scoring.

Then in the third period, the team buckled down to pump the Castors’ goalie for three straight points. Dave Luckasavitch, Derik Corre and Jason Bailey scored for Shawville and a 6-3 win.

Shawville bore down against the visiting Goulbourn Royals in another game, the final score 3-2.

The two wins make it three in a row for the Pontiacs and that has propelled the Juniors up in the standings to third place just behind Arnprior and Renfrew, their next two opponents in the upcoming week.

Baby delivered in church: Kathryn Perry tests the feel of the baby grand piano that was delivered to the Shawville Standard Church Monday. Owning a grand piano is a feat for any congregation, let alone this small congregation of 40.

The 10-year-old Samick was purchased for $6,000 from an acquaintance of a church member.

Although Rev. Daryl MacPherson’s congregation is small, it pays great attention to its music program.

“You get such a totally different sound out of a grand piano,” Perry says. “It’s like driving a Cadillac after (driving) a Volkswagen.”

Nov. 1, 1972 50 Years Ago

Pontiac re-elects Tom with overwhelming majority: In the Liberal Committee room at Campbell’s Bay last night a round of applause and a cheer went up for none other than Progressive Conservative candidate Octave Vallee when he came over to congratulate Tom Lefebvre on his victory at the polls.

The Liberal workers joined the entire Lefebvre family in a celebration party at the Old Fort Inn at Davidson.

While the rest of Canada is left in wonderment about which political party will form a government and what is going to happen next, the province of Quebec does not share in the confusion. Here the voters plainly stated that they are predominantly Liberal and that includes Pontiac county most decidedly. Only in Shawville, Clarendon and Thorne did the majority of people want Stanfield and his local representative, Octave Vallee and only in the Mt. Laurier and Ferme Neuve area did the majority vote for the Social Credit candidate, Mayor L.P. Laroque of Maniwaki.

Lions donate towards hospital equipment: A thousand dollars has been made available by the Shawville Lions Club to the Pontiac Community Hospital for the purchase of needed equipment.

This announcement was made at a recent meeting of Shawville’s largest service club which this Saturday will celebrate its 23rd charter anniversary at the Shawville Community Centre.

Nov. 6, 1947 75 Years Ago

Local news: A growing number of air enthusiasts of Shawville and surrounding district during the past month or so have organized a Flying Club and now have a flying field on the properties of George Prendergast, Gordon Brownlee and John D. Brown at the west end of the village. Considerable work on the strip has resulted in the field passing inspection by Mr. J. Charleston, Inspector of Airports. He says many cities would be proud to have an air strip such as at Shawville. It is hoped the field will be licensed shortly when pilots licenses may then be issued for instruction taken at this field.

Eyesight which requires correction may account for poor grades of some school children, doctors declare. The Department of National Health and Welfare Ottawa has pointed out that low standing in class does not necessarily indicate inferior intellect. The department urges the cooperation of teachers and parents with the family physician to ensure that children are given a fair chance, through adjusted eyesight where necessary, to study and to avoid eye-strain.

Further donations to the Pontiac Community Hospital building fund were received including the well-known mail order house, namely, the T. Eaton Co. Ltd. who have donated $500 as the Company’s contribution towards the building fund of the new hospital. Also gratefully and much appreciated donations have been received from Theodore Bretzlaff and Garnet Zimmerling, proceeds from a dance held at Bretzlaff’s Hall, Ladysmith, amounting to $71.00.

Oct. 19,1922 100 Years Ago

Local news: The baseball championship of the county has gone to Waltham team, winners of the northern league matches. The deciding match was between Vinton and Waltham at Campbell’s Bay exhibition grounds, score 5-4. After the match, Father Murray, donor of the cup, presented it to the victors.

Citizens generally regret the departure from here of Dr. and Mrs. O’Hara who are taking up residence in Campbellford, Ont. where the doctor takes over the practice of another veterinary who is retiring from active work.

Dr. O’Hara will be largely engaged in testing the dairy cattle of that district, a procedure which has become imperative owing to the alarming spread of tuberculosis of late throughout the dairy herds of Canada.

A heavy snow storm swept over the fire swept area of northern Ontario, adding to the discomforts of the homeless of whom it is now stated there are about ten thousand. The Ontario and Dominion governments have each contributed the sum of one hundred thousand dollars towards the fire sufferers in Northern Ontario and many towns throughout the province have made generous contributions in money and materials. All will be needed as a very large proportion of those ten thousand homeless people will have to be provided for during the long winter months.

Dr. Fraser announces that he is removing by Nov. 1, both office and residence to the premises formerly occupied by the late Dr. Lyon.

Nov. 4,1897 125 Years Ago

Local News: Local News: The protracted dry spell was broken by a copious fall of rain on Monday.

As we go to press, we learn that three weddings are booked to take place today (Wednesday).

Revival meetings opened on Sunday evening in the hall in the Knox settlement (known as the Shaverite hall) under the auspices of Misses Ostrom, Perin and Thompson, and Mr. Coleman.

Hunting is all the rage at present, but there is a serious drawback in regard to hunting this season, that is, there are fifty per cent more hunters than game.

Mr. J.H. Beemer, president of the P.P.J. and G.V. Railways, stated to an Ottawa Journal reporter last Saturday that the plans for the interprovincial bridge are progressing as well as he can expect and that he will commence work in good time, so as to expend the bonus granted by the city.

Plowing is in full swing at present in Upper Thorne Centre but our farmers report lack of rain to be a great drawback.

Mr. F. Bretzlaff has improved his premises by clapboarding part of his hotel.

Horse racing took place in Chichester on Saturday afternoon and was a success, Mr. Archie McGillis being the winner of the purse.

Mr. John S. Poupore left Thursday to resume his duties as bush ranger.

The evidence brought out at the inquest on the bodies of those who perished in the Stittsville collision of the Canadian Pacific Railway goes to show that the blame of the collision rests upon the deceased brakeman, Hastley, and not upon the young telegraph operator, McNish, as was first thought.

The Arnprior Chronicle says: In Ottawa they are complaining of low water in the river.

This is strange, inasmuch as in Arnprior it is found that Chats Lake is not exceptionally low. Mr. McIntosh, the lighthouse keeper, states that the volume of water in the lake has been greater this year than last and it was not remarkably low in ‘96. The water is now gradually rising and has been during the past fortnight which betokens rain or snow in the upper country.