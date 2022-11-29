The Way We Were 

Nov. 26,1997

25 Years Ago

Murray will do double duty as coach, GM: Bryan Murray is back behind the bench, this time as coach of the Florida Panthers.

With the Panthers in second-last spot of the NHL’s Eastern Conference, the Shawville native and Florida General Manager will replace coach Doug MacLean who was fired by team president Bill Torrey. Murray was asked to step in as coach for at least the balance of the season.

As coach, Murray hopes to get the team working harder to play together.

Fire destroys Litchfield barn: It took only a matter of minutes for a barn containing 250 round oat bales to go up in flames Thursday afternoon. Brian Stanton’s barn at the bottom of Stonewall hill in Litchfield, burned to the ground last week. It is not known what caused the fire.

Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Schengili was in the barn needling cattle with four of Stanton’s employees when the fire broke out just after lunch time.

“It happened so fast it was unreal,” Schengili says.

With the wind blowing westward, the nearby house was not in danger of catching fire.

Firemen from the Campbell’s Bay-Litchfield Department were at the scene until midnight. The Bryson Fire Department assisted until about 5 p.m.

“The bales will continue to smolder from the inside and we can’t get water inside unless they are torn apart,” Campbell’s Bay-Litchfield assistant Fire Chief Kevin Kluke said.

Tearing 250 bales apart could take days, he says.

Dec. 6, 1972

50 Years Ago

Speedway awards banquet: A good crowd enjoyed the Allumette Island Speedway Awards Banquet at the Chez Charles Hotel. This is the second annual event.

Our man, Maurice Morin came out ahead of any A or B class driver as he drove his great number 6 car to victory week after week.

In his thank you speech, Maurice thanked the other drivers for their great sportsmanship and his pit crew, Remi Pare and Keith Sloan for their great workmanship in keeping the number 6 in shape. Mr. Morin also complimented Mr. Jules Normandeau who was part owner and chief mechanic for many months.

Local 5656 donates $2,600 for heart machine: Saturday, the United Steelworkers of America, Local 5656 held their Christmas Banquet and Dance in the Pontiac House.

One hundred and eighty guests were in attendance to hear the guest speakers, Dr.’s Louis and Margo Morrissette speak on the Heart Modulator Machine, which is being purchased by the men of Local 5656 at a cost of $2,600.

Dec. 11, 1947

75 Years Ago

Local news: The December meeting of Shawville Women’s Institute was held at the home of Mrs. C.J. Caldwell on Monday evening. Following the business of the meeting, Mrs. Edgar Hodgins, convener of the program committee, provided a splendid musical program of quartets, trios and community singing of Christmas carols which all enjoyed. A Christmas Tree followed and those present received a gift. Refreshments were served by the members.

Following the customs of towns and villages in Ontario, Shawville business places will observe December 26 as “Boxing Day” when stores will be closed. Local merchants will, however, remain open all day Wednesday Dec. 24th to accommodate last-minute shoppers. Store hours Christmas Eve will be from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

When assisting his men loading a car of railway ties at Shawville Station yard on Wednesday afternoon of last week, Mr. J.M. Argue, well-known lumberman, slipped causing a double fracture of his right ankle. He was immediately taken to the Community Hospital where the fracture was reduced by Drs. S.E. McDowell and B.F. Horner.

Ad: Findlay: the little range that does a big job of cooking and heating. A small modern stove with all the cooking and heating efficiency of many larger and more expensive ranges. Takes up very little floor space, yet has a full size 14 inch oven. Burns either wood or coal. You’ll be delighted with the ability of this Findlay range, and with its moderate price. See it today at Dale’s Tinshop.

Nov. 30,1922

100 Years Ago

Local news: Now that it has been officially decided to change the chief place of the judicial district of Pontiac from Bryson to Campbell’s Bay, what is to become of the existing “Palais de Justice”, the location and erection of which was for years a vexed question before the county council. Rumour has it that the imposing structure may be converted into a monastery or convent or something of that nature.

Mr. Ed Lawn of Campbell’s Bay was in town last Friday arranging for the shipment of the pulpwood lying in the railway yard here.

Mr. Jas. Caldwell returned last week from a two months’ visit to the West, during which he visited numerous places in that vast portion of this broad Dominion, especially Saskatchewan, where his only son and one brother is located. Mr. Caldwell was well pleased with some sections of the country that he visited and with others was not so favourably impressed.

Through the death of grand aunt, who was the widow of George Wilson, an oil and cattle king in Mexico, the family of Thomas H. Mousseau of Campbell’s Bay (four girls and three boys) have fallen heirs to a million dollar estate, which, however, they are not to come into possession of till the eldest girl, Miss Monica Mousseau, reaches the age of 30 years. She is now 24 and according to a reported interview, is content to continue in her present occupation of druggist till the prescribed time elapses.

Rev. M.I. Robinson preached at the anniversary services of the Methodist church in Arnprior last Sunday; meanwhile Mr. W.J. Connelly of Cobden filled his appointments here.

The plowing match was held in Bristol on October 26 under the auspices of the B.Y.M.R.C. There was a football match between pick-up teams.

The British Labour party, owing to its numerical strength, becomes “His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition” in the new parliament which assembled last week.

In the Dominion by-elections held on Monday of last week, the two Quebec seats, Megantic and Jacques Cartier went Liberal by acclamation.

The Advance reports that a portion of the main road east of Waltham village on which the provincial government has spent about $9,000 has just been completed and is now in fair condition. It is hoped that the good work won’t be allowed to fall into decay again before the government has been induced to do the square thing by the construction of an improved highway from Aylmer to Sheen.

Dec. 9,1897

125 Years Ago

Local news: Messrs. Clarke Bros., foundry-men of Bryson are doing a rushing business this fall in the manufacture of stoves.

Rushed off their feet is about the way things have been running with our merchants since the sleighing set in last week. It is snowing and we hope soon to hear the jingle of the bells.

A great many people have been in town securing their winter supply of goods and they have purchased more extensively than usual. This is undoubtedly the result of the large sums of money that have been left in the county this fall by stock buyers, in addition to the very profitable returns from the cheese factories.

The Zion church choir are practicing at present for a song service which will be rendered in that church shortly.

The Grand Calumet Mining Co. are pushing operations as rapidly as possible. The timber for the engine house and hoisting works is all made and on the spot ready for erection. Within a few days it will be completed. Mr. Colin Campbell is also beginning mining operations at once on some of the property he has under bond.

While engaged removing a stump off a stone-boat on Tuesday of last week, Mr. Thos. Tubman of Thorne West had the misfortune of breaking one of his legs. Dr. McNally of Campbell’s Bay set the injured member and from what we learn, Mr. T. is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances.

Mr. Robert Campbell and Dr. Stewart have traded horses.

Ad: Flour! Flour! Flour! The Quyon Flour Mills built especially for the farmer’s trade. To live we must eat, that is everybody’s business. To make good bread, that is the housewife’s business. To make good flour, that is the miller’s business. A trial trip to these mills will convince one and all that our millers understand their business.

Ad: Christmas is coming. Your girls and boys are expecting presents. What will you get for them? Girls will want: dolls, cards, handkerchiefs, gloves, candies. Boys will want: skates, deer moccasins, story books. E. Hodgins and Sons.