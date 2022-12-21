The Way We Were 

Dec. 17,1997 - 25 Years Ago

Biggest parade in recent years: It was a fitting tribute. Atop a bale of hay on the float driven by his friends, Bob and Brenda Smith, lay Jerry Lalonde’s hat.

Normally, that’s where Jerry would have sat. But instead, last Saturday’s Christmas parade in Shawville was dedicated to Jerry’s memory. The much-loved Shawville resident who was a big fan of parades, passed away last month.

Thirty-two floats made up this year’s parade, the biggest in recent years. The floats were decorative, imaginative and many were jam-packed with kids.

Shawville Ford float won for best theme, which was Christmas memories. Best horse-riding entry went to Adam Bernier while Clayton and Ada Dods won for best horse hitch.

Pontiac Agricultural Society won for best agricultural float. The Weslyan Church float was awarded the best religious theme prize.

Civic numbers essential for 911: The emergency telephone number for the Quyon fire department was disconnected Monday but people shouldn’t be alarmed. Residents of Quyon and Luskville now have access to the emergency service. Quyon has been connected to the service since June 21 and Luskville since Nov. 26.

The 911 dispatch is at the Public Security Service of the MRC des Collines in La Peche. The essential requirement of the 911 emergency service is ensuring the dispatcher receives the correct address, and the respondents are able to find the location quickly.

“People have to keep in mind that it is very important to put the civic number on the house or if the house is far from the road, on the gateway.” says Quyon Fire Chief Leo Ladouceur.

Dec. 27, 1972 - 50 Years Ago

Dec. 31, 1947 - 75 Years Ago

Local news: Almost capacity audiences attended the two pageants held in the United Church on Sunday and Christmas nights which were presented by the U.P.U., the C.G.I.T. and the choir. The pageant on Sunday night was largely musical and was entitled “The Fullness of Time”. During its presentation, solos were given by Mrs. S.E. McDowell, Mrs. B. Little, Miss Kay Woodley and Mrs. Alex Kilgour and a number of anthems, carols and trios were also presented. Readers for the pageant presentation were Faye Horner, Anna Faye Stickler and Rev. A. F. Fokes. The pageant closed with a candle-light processional in the light of a blazing cross as the choir sang, “Jesus Keep Me Near the Cross”.

The pageant on Christmas night was more dramatic, illustrated by the choir with a number of carols and was in four scenes. The accompaniment on both evenings was Mrs. Edgar Hodgins on the electric organ and Miss Kay Woodley in charge of the music.

Sufficient quantities of practically all kinds of seeds are available to all engaged in agriculture in Canada to meet requirement in 1948 and surpluses of most kinds are available for export, stated the report on seeds made to the Dominion-Provincial Agricultural Conference held in Ottawa the first week in December to plan the 1948 farm production program. World production of many kinds of seeds, however, is much less than requirements.

Ad: Happy Holiday Season 1947: on behalf of our entire staff we send best wishes to our customers and friends. May 1948 bring to each prosperity and good health. Shawville Milling Company.

Ad: As we approach the end of another year, it would seem that the world in general is in a very disturbed, unsettled condition. We feel, however, that in Canada we have every reason to consider ourselves very fortunate in living in such a desirable country. It is true that the cost of living and prices generally have advanced very considerably and the end of such advance may not yet have arrived. Notwithstanding the many disappointments, we take this opportunity to say “A glad new year!” R.P. Eades.

Dec. 21,1922 - 100 Years Ago

Local news: The annual Christmas Tree in connection with St. Paul’s Church Sunday School held in Wilson’s Hall Monday night came off very successfully. The hall was well filled and an interesting program was provided at the conclusion of which Santa Claus and his son made a generous distribution of gifts from the well-laden tree to the children and teachers.

The dwelling house known as “the Shaw homestead” one of the oldest buildings in the east end of the village, erected more than half a century ago and in which Mr. Jas. L. Shaw now resides, has been undergoing repairs and improvements which add wonderfully to its external appearance and also contribute to its internal comforts and conveniences. The work is being executed by Mr. Thomas Dale, one of our local carpenters.

Judge Millar heard four cases at Fort Coulonge on Tuesday, the 12th instant and rendered judgments.

Ad: A right Merry Christmas, a happy and prosperous new year to our many policy-holders in Shawville and district. Confederation Life Association.

Ad: Shawville Boot and Shoe Store: To all our customers we wish a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year: Eades-Dale.

“A Merry Christmas and a happy, prosperous New Year to our patrons and readers, and all!” THE EQUITY, 40th year.

Dec. 30,1897 - 125 Years Ago

Local news: The Times reports that an action has been taken against the corporation of Quyon to recover damages sustained by Mrs. Wyman a short time ago, who was thrown from her buggy and had her collar bone broken by reason of her horse taking fright at the carcass of a horse lying beside the road.

A skating carnival will be held on the Bryson rink on New Year’s night.

The snow has come at last and the pleasant jingling of the sleigh bells is heard once more.

Mr. John M. Rae has opened a customer tailor shop in Bryson. He also intends running a skating rink.

During the service at St. Paul’s church on Sunday morning, a horse and cutter was taken out of the shed and driven around for a while and then returned before the service closed.

The church wardens desire us to state that they have a pretty good idea of who the parties are who committed this offence, and they are determined if such a thing is repeated they will take measures to punish the guilty parties.

Mr. Robert Stewart of Aylmer Road, the owner of the large stock farm there, was unfortunate enough last week to have a leg broken. Mr. Stewart went down to Hull to have his trotters “Redmond Temple” and “Molly A” shod. While he went into the blacksmith’s to talk about it, he tied the horses to the back of a farmer’s sleigh at the door. An electric car came along, the four horses took fright. The horses in the front pulled one way, those in the rear the other and in the knocking around of the sleigh, Mr. Stewart got jammed between it and a telegraph pole.

Little Clarence Lyon, the 8-year-old son of Mr. John Lyon, Arnprior, has been taking lessons on the bag-pipes and is advertised to make his debut in Montreal before the Caledonian Society in February. He is the youngest bag-pipe player in Canada.

The Rev. Ralph Horner conducted the services in the hall at Knox settlement on Christmas Day and Sunday last.

Mr. Graham has opened up his new store in Parkman.

A cold wave struck Thorne Centre on Friday, the thermometer registering 14 degrees below zero.

The Christmas tree in Elmside passed off in a very creditable manner. A good program was given and the tree heavily laden. Although the night was stormy, Santa Claus made his appearance from the chimney and it pleased not only the little folks but the crowd.

Mr. Sandie Reid had a chopping bee on Wednesday which was largely attended and as a matter of course, a great quantity of wood was chopped.

In all respects, save financially perhaps, the Christmas Tree entertainment in connection with the Methodist Church Sunday School held on Christmas eve was an unqualified success. The program provided was carefully selected and well rendered, while the tree, which to the youngsters was naturally the most attractive feature of the proceedings, was abundantly laden with a varied collection of seasonable gifts, the distribution of which made glad a multitude of juvenile hearts.