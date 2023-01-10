The Way We Were 

Jan. 7,1998 25 Years Ago

Fire leaves 60 mill workers unemployed: The fire which destroyed the Produits Forestiers Coulonge mill in Mansfield Saturday started in the roof trusses of the main building, says Const. Gilles Couture of the Hull Sureté du Quebec.

The investigation team, two chemists from Montreal and two fire technicians working with the crime investigations unit of the Hull SQ have yet to find the cause and has not ruled out arson.

Reports indicate smoke was seen coming from the mill area as early as 2:30 p.m. Within a half hour, the main mill building was up in flames.

“I saw smoke coming from the mill,” says Mansfield volunteer firefighter Roger Dyelle who was with the first team to arrive at the scene.

Many of Mansfield’s firefighters work at the sawmill and several of the exhausted men, faces blackened by soot, were heard saying “it’s a trip to the unemployment office Monday morning.”

About 60 firefighters from the Mansfield, Fort Coulonge, Waltham, Campbell’s Bay-Litchfield, and Portage du Fort fire departments fought the fire for nearly four hours before it was extinguished. One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation at the CLSC after he was overcome by smoke inside the main building about 4 p.m.

Storm knocks out power for hours: We may have missed the “storm of the century” the week before, but Monday night’s ice storm more than made up for it.

As of press time Tuesday afternoon, some homes in Pontiac had been without power for more than 18 hours. With only eight Hydro-Quebec employees working in Pontiac, it could be at least 24 hours before power is restored to all homes.

The heavy ice storm, reportedly didn’t break any records, but meterologists were calling it one of the worst in 10 years. For those who did make the treacherous trek out on the roads, there were delays on Hwy 148 in Bristol when a hydro line fell across the road.

Schools were closed throughout Pontiac. Many others took the day off.

Jan. 10, 1973 50 Years Ago

Lions bring cheer to hospitals and homes over Christmas season: The Shawville Lions Club Health and Welfare Committee was very active during the Christmas season with annual visits to the Pontiac Community Hospital, the Ade Hospital and the Hillcrest Home.

A total of 58 baskets of fruit and candy were left with 30 going to the Community hospital and fourteen each to the Ade Hospital and the Hill Crest Home. They also delivered a personal gift to each patient at the Ade Hospital.

On Christmas eve, the Lions also delivered twenty three food baskets to needy families in the district along with gifts for each child in the families, provided by the Lionettes.

A tribute to the Rt. Hon. Lester Pearson: Many have been the tributes paid to the memory of Lester Pearson since his death Wednesday but the tribute Wyman MacKechnie wants to offer is different. Not long after his election as leader of the National Liberal party, Lester Pearson was invited to come to Pontiac to a dinner in his honour.

MacKechnie recalls how it was his great privilege to ride with Mr. Pearson in the back seat of the car and show him points of interest as they drove along.

Pearson remarked the mountains, the river and the rich farm lands. He waved of course, if a bit modestly as they drove through Quyon, Shawville, Bryson, Campbell’s Bay, Fort Coulonge and Chapeau on the way to the dinner at Allumette Island.

Years later at a book signing, MacKechnie told Pearson who he was and asked him if he remembered his trip up the Pontiac over twelve years before.

Mr. Pearson replied that he remembered it very well, it was a tour he would never forget. He chatted with MacKechnie a moment or two and then he autographed the book, “To Wyman MacKechnie, with best wishes, L.B. Pearson”.

Jan. 14, 1948 75 Years Ago

Local news: With a congregation so large that chairs had to be brought in to accommodate the crowd that packed the large auditorium of the United Church on Sunday night, the “New Life” preaching mission, held for the past two weeks, came to a close. The guest preacher of the evening was Mr. John Boles of Ottawa, a former Shawville boy, who not only gave the message, but sang a hymn. The service was largely musical with several duets sung by Mr. and Mrs. Ivan McGee, of Ottawa, formerly of Fort Coulonge, a solo by Mr. Wilmer Hodgins, and a duet by Miss Kay Woodley and Mr. Glenn Hodgins.

Gaining a three goal lead in the first period of a regular Upper Ottawa Junior Hockey League game, Renfrew defeated Shawville on Friday night at the Shawville Arena by a score of 6 to 3.

Bryson and Shawville fought to a 3-all tie in a Pontiac Hockey League game at the Shawville Arena on Friday night. For this game the Bryson mentor, Tom Morehead used four or five players from Ottawa and the Valley towns but steady blocking on the part of the locals prevented the Morehead gang from chalking up a win.

Quyon defeated Shawville 9-2 in the first game of the Lower Pontiac League on Saturday night at Quyon. N. Angus netted two goals for the visitors with Fraser getting three and Holly, Doyle and Desabrais each two for Quyon.

Shawville: Goal, Campbell; defense, Devine and Welch; centre, Angus; wings, Palmer and Kilgour; subs Horner, D. Carson, Corrigan and Sheppard.

The January meeting of the Bristol Busy Bees Institute was held at Pine Lodge.

Jan. 4,1923 100 Years Ago

Local news: The effort to bring together some of the former pupils of the Academy and to organize an Alumni Association of the same, made in connection with he Christmas closing, proved a gratifying success. The weather on Friday morning was none too encouraging, but to those who disregarded this, the warm colours and tasteful decorations were most tasteful and really surprising.

The New Year’s tea meeting given by the ladies of St. Paul’s Church came off successfully both as to the serving of supper in the Orange hall and also the entertainment which followed at Wilson’s hall. There was a good attendance and an enjoyable program was presented.

The members of Pontiac Lodge, varying somewhat from the established custom of holding an installation ceremony and formal banquet on St. John’s night, indulged in a “social evening” in their Lodge room, following the business of their regular communication on the 29th ult.

The legislature of this province prorogued on Friday last and everything is said to be practically cut and dried for an early dissolution and an appeal to the electors during the first part of February, thus promising a short, snappy campaign, with little chance of acquainting electors in remote portions of large counties, such as Pontiac, with the reasons for having an election at this season of the year.

Jan. 13,1898 125 Years Ago

Local news: The races at Sand Point on New Year’s day were a success without a doubt, although during the day there was Klondike weather. There was a large crowd of spectators to witness the contests. At half past two, the race between “Sam Slick” owned by John Brennan and “Little Skip” owned by Mr. Major and Royal George owned by Mr. Thos. Moran was called, which proved a very exciting event. In this race, “Sam Slick” distinguished himself greatly and took first place.

The Shawville Band, accompanied by several of the young people of our town attended the carnival at Portage du Fort on Friday night last.

They report the carnival to have been a very successful and brilliant affair. A large number of very attractive costumes were worn.

By the upsetting of a lantern on Monday evening, Mr. J.S. Sauve, jeweller of Portage du Fort, had the roof burned off his stable, the loft of which contained a quantity of hay. The well directed efforts of the villagers prevented the fire from spreading to other adjacent buildings.

Another of the pioneer settlers of this county passed away on Tuesday in the person of Mr. George Stanley of North Clarendon.

People entering the United States are now liable to have any sealskin garments they may wear confiscated.

Congress’s spite law, enacted in a fit of temper because Canada would not forego its rights on the high seas for the benefit of the Alaska Commercial company is being enforced. Visitors are learning how very small a country can be made by its legislators.

The snow which now lies on the ground to a depth of about fifteen inches is certainly a boon to the jobbers engaged in taking out sawlogs, ties and pulpwood in this vicinity.

Should the present state of weather continue, there will be large quantities of these commodities delivered to the respective lumbermen and contractors during the remaining winter months.

Mr. George Somerville of Thorne West, accompanied by a gentleman from Bristol township left here on Monday of last week with their teams, en route for Lake Dumoine where they have obtained employment in one of J.R. Booth’s lumber camps, which is in charge of A.R. Martin, late of this vicinity.

A partial eclipse of the moon occurred on Friday evening.