The Way We Were 

Feb. 11,1998 25 Years Ago

Sunny skies for Luskville carnival: Carnival organizers couldn’t have asked for a more perfect weekend. Sunny skies attracted hundreds to Luskville’s five-day carnival.

About 250 attended the supper and closing ceremonies Sunday. Many others participated in the snowmobile poker run, enjoyed horse-drawn sleigh rides, a lumberjack contest and a hockey tournament, among many other events.

Ray Curley’s team beat Martin Chartrand’s team to win the broom-ball tournament.

Gary Wilson was the big winner during the series of car races on ice Sunday.

The carnival is organized by a group called the Braves du Centres, which is made up of Linda Chouinard, Martine Perrier, Diane Daigle and Maurice Chénier.

Lagoon sewage system for Quyon: After almost 10 years of studies and debate, it appears a lagoon sewage system will be built in Quyon.

At a special meeting Feb. 2, representatives from the engineering firm Mangionen and Associates reaffirmed the firm’s recommendation of a lagoon system to the Municipality of Pontiac council and four members of the Quyon Citizens’ Committee.

Feb. 14, 1973 50 Years Ago

Shawville Rotary Club costume party for children: If a party’s success can be gauged by the quantity of soft drinks drunk and hot dogs consumed, then the Shawville Rotary Club Costume Skating Party was a huge success.

Despite the cold, inside and outside the arena, a large number of children came in their fancy costumes for the event and a grand display of costumes was presented to the rather bewildered judges; bewildered because of the difficult task of selecting winners when everyone present deserved a prize.

The president’s wife, Mrs. René Latreille had the pleasure of presenting this prize to a charming winner, Miss Peggy Cruickshank. The judges who stuck to their job despite the cold were Mrs. W. Hodgins, Mrs. S.E. McDowell, Mrs. O. Smart, Mrs. W. Tipping, the Reverend R.D. Ellis and Mayor Orla Young.

Shawville Rotarian wins car: Edgar Schwartz, Shawville Rotarian, receives keys from the Kimberly, B.C. Rotary Club for a Chev Vega he won on a raffle there. They sold 10,000 tickets and Edgar bought one for $2.00.

He and Mrs. Schwartz, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Sterling Hobbs flew to B.C. to pick up the prize January 2 and drove it back.

Feb. 26, 1948 75 Years Ago

Local news: The Shawville Women’s Institute desire to express their sincere appreciation for the splendid response to their appeal for clothing for under-privileged children overseas.

Speeding the schedule of its development program along, the Ontario Hydro-Electric Power Commission will call for tenders “within the next two weeks” on the Chenaux project at Portage du Fort. Within three months there should be some 4,000 at work on the Des Joachims and Chenaux sites.

Winning the third game of the best-of-three against Shawville at Fort Coulonge on Saturday night by a score of 4 to 2, Fort Coulonge hockey team are declared champions of the Pontiac Senior Hockey League and holders of the Cahill and the McGahern shields. The final game on Saturday night came as a surprise to many Shawville hockey fans, as up to three o’clock in the afternoon it was decided that the game would be played on Monday night by agreement of the two teams.

The Pontiac Champions lost the first game of two-out-of-three series to the Vet Grads, champions of the Ottawa Playgrounds League. The score was 5 to 4.

Ad: Repair time! Now, when there is not much doing in outside work, is the time to bring in your dairy equipment for repair. It is also the time to look over your syrup-making equipment and have it repaired and ready for the sap season.

Feb. 8,1923 100 Years Ago

Local news: With 30 degrees below zero on Sunday morning, the cold weather record of the present winter was lowered by several degrees, so far as this locality is concerned, Sunday morning was surely a “snapper.”

Through Doc. Nesbitt, their purchasing agent, Messrs. Gillies Bros. purchased four span of work horses from G.A. Howard last week.

Although Campbell’s Bay cannot boast of a rink this year, a hockey team from that town came here on Wednesday night to try their luck with Shawville’s Junior sextet and to say the least, their effort, considering they have no place in which to practice was very encouraging, the score when the final gong rang being 4-3 , the locals on the heavy end.

Sunday, Jan. 28 and Monday, Jan 29, 1923 are dates never to be forgotten by the Zion congregation for these were the dates of the re-opening of the rebuilt and remodeled church. The building, originally built of logs, hewed and donated it is authentically stated, by Mr. Chris Caldwell’s father (John Caldwell), later was clap-boarded and was in a very bad state of repair. Something had to be done, the roof was leaking, the building was cold and time was beginning to tell upon it. In addition, the building was one-roomed with no place for Sunday School nor the other mid-week meetings so essential in the church life today. This is said with no discount on the building, as it was at first, for mighty men built it, giants in the faith in their day.

Large crowds gathered Sunday afternoon and evening to hear most inspiring messages and on Monday night at the tea meeting with a crowd exceeding the capacity of the church by a good margin, Dr. Lennon exhibited lantern slides of the battle fields of Europe as part of the program.

Feb. 17,1898 125 Years Ago

Local news: It was as blustery night on Tuesday, hence all the more was the coffee and cake appreciated by the goodly number who partook of those luxuries at the skating rink on that occasion.

A party of young people and children from Mrs. Brits’ Sheltering Home, Liverpool, England, are expected to sail either in the S.S. Laurentian or the S.S. Parisian and will arrive at Knowlton Distributing Home, Que., and be ready for distribution two weeks later. Farmers and others needing such help as these little ones can give, please address Mrs. Birt.

Another shipment of cattle was made from here on Friday morning. It is now becoming a question of extreme doubt if there will be an animal left in this section by next fall fit to convert into beef. A great many young cattle, yearlings and calves, have been taken away; so that for a couple of years to come, the supply for local consumption, much less for shipment, must necessarily be small.

Prof. Gagnon of “Naw Kaw” fame, held several concerts in Hodgins’ Hall last week. By this means, the “Prof” gets the crowd together and then he disposes of his remedies to all who feel a disposition to buy.

A great deal of sickness prevails in Bristol. Everyone seems to blame the east wind.

The thaw which set in on Wednesday last and continued to the end of the week, was an occurrence somewhat exceptional for the month of February. The roads, which were none too good since the last heavy snowfall and subsequent stormy weather were rendered very bad before the end of the week, although the effects of the exceedingly mild weather which prevailed, will undoubtedly tend to improve traveling for the remainder of the season.

On Tuesday night, the 8th inst. a very enjoyable time was spent at the Calumet Island Town Hall. Under the auspices of the Grand Calumet Mining Co., a concert was gotten up for the purpose of wiping off the indebtedness on the hall.

By the Ottawa train, there came Mr. and Mrs. Cowen, Misses Richardson and Clarke, Mrs. Legendre, Miss Secord, Mr. J.T. Pattison, Mr. W.J. Poupore, M.P., Mr. Millions of the Quyon Times and others. After reaching the station at Campbell’s Bay, the party was driven over to the Island where the town hall was found so packed that it was with difficulty admittance was gained.

Quite a lot of rain fell Saturday, causing a lot of the snow to disappear. However, we have plenty left and no doubt will soon have good roads again.

A law suit between two farmers in the township of Gloucester, near Ottawa, arising out of a dispute as to the dividing line between their farms, in which land to the value of $25 is at stake, has already cost $1,000 in costs and it is not yet decided.

The plan and specification of the proposed new agricultural hall for C.P.A.S. No. 1 are now in the hands of Vice-president Hobbs and open to inspection.