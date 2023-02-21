The Way We Were 

Feb. 18,1998 25 Years Ago

Otter Lake Winter Carnival attracts hundreds: The sun shone on the 27th annual Otter Lake carnival this year, making the event another hit with hundreds of people attending.

“We had a good carnival despite the cold weather,” says Recreation Association treasurer Joan Dubeau. “We would like to thank everyone in Otter Lake and the Pontiac who donated. The support was tremendous.”

The well-organized carnival also received support from the Rink-A-Maniax, a group of local teenagers who worked with the RA looking after such events as children’s games and face painting.

Guy-Lyne Bourgon-St. Aubin was selected as Queen with the King’s crown going to Fred St. Pierre.

About 150 people attended breakfast at the RA Centre Saturday morning. More than 150 people attended Saturday night’s 50s and 60s dance with music by the Heartbeats. Bonnie and Lianne Lance won prizes for best costume.

Royals take cup: The Pontiac Lions’ quest for Grand Championship status at the ‘98 Pontiac National Midget Hockey Tournament was stopped short in the second overtime period of the CC Finals against the Lachute Stars.

The Lions claimed their division, but were dispatched in the CC final against Lachute.

Overall, the tournament was again a hit with the fans and visitors with little problems over the five days.

Feb. 21, 1973 50 Years Ago

McDowell athletes win West Quebec broomball tourney: Dr. S.E. McDowell School was host school for a broomball tournament Monday, Feb. 12 with schools from Poltimore, Buckingham, Gatineau, Wakefield, Hull, South Hull, Aylmer, Quyon, Shawville and Campbell’s Bay participating. The boys games were played at the Shawville Community rink with Loren Smart and Edgar Dagg as referees.

The girls games were at the Lion’s Rink in Bryson with Phyllis Wilson and Vange Smiley officiating.

Wakefield girls defeated Shawville, South Hull and Campbell’s Bay to take the girls trophy.

The McDowell girls, having lost their first game to Wakefield, proceeded to win their next 3 games against Quyon, Poltimore, and Aylmer to win the consolation trophy for Shawville.

McDowell boys were the heroes of the day in Shawville with 4 shut-out games. They defeated Wakefield 5-0, Quyon 8-0, Poltimore 5-0, and Buckingham 3-0 to win the boys trophy.

Fireworks and Torch parade open Calumet Island Carnival: Calumet Island Carnival started Friday, Feb. 9 with the Torch Parade which started from Mr. Elwood Lemaire’s through the back trails down to Mr. F.X. Rouleau with 92 ski-dooers. People came from Bryson, Campbell’s Bay to join in the parade, fireworks were shot to the sky to announce the opening of the parade and indicating the start of the 1973 outdoor carnival activities.

A dance was on at the town hall for the youths. Buses from Fort Coulonge, Campbell’s Bay, Bryson, etc. drove teenagers to an evening of music to the sounds of the orchestra “Mana Ojas” from Ottawa.

Miss Jeanne D-Arc Bérard was crowned queen of the 1973 carnival by Miss Marie Corriveau, Queen of the 1972 carnival.

On Saturday night, the old-time dance was held in the town hall with a great attendance.

Mar. 4, 1948 75 Years Ago

Local news: As a result of Shawville and Quyon winning the semi-finals in the lower Pontiac Hockey League these teams played their first game in the best three-of-five series on Monday night at Shawville arena, Quyon winning by a score of 5 to 2.

Mrs. W.J. Murray of Elmside, returned Thursday from Montreal where she had been visiting her son, David, a patient in the Queen Mary Hospital for the past three months, due to an illness caused by overseas service. Mrs. Murray reports that her son is improving.

On Friday night the Shawville Rotary Club met at the Pontiac Hotel with Rotarian, H. Rowat in the chair. The guest speaker for the evening was Mr. Aime Guertin of Hull whose topic was “Communism”. He was introduced by Mayor GG. McDowell and thanked by Rotarian N.A. Drummond.

More than 1,500 displaced persons from Germany recently arrived in Canada to start new and happier lives with the help of the government. On arrival, they are registered, given sheets and blankets, fed and bathed. Prospective employers must guarantee them a year’s work at prevailing wages, living quarters and good working conditions.

Paris: Smaller waists and skirts nine inches off the ground are keynotes of the spring styles. The long skirt has come to stay and some designers have slightly increased their length. There is a general movement away from the one-piece frock and at least one designer has abandoned the tailored coat and skirt.

Ad: We repair any make of radio. Call on our factory-trained radio experts. All makes, all models. Dale’s Radio Electric, Shawville.

Ad: Brooder coal: we are expecting a car of D & H chestnut coal the week of Feb. 23. This is the proper size for heaters and brooder stoves. Order yours now as the supply is limited. Shawville Milling Ltd.

Feb. 15,1923 100 Years Ago

Local news: The past week was the coldest the Ottawa Valley has experienced for many years and everyone seems agreed that Waltham is the coldest inhabited point in the County of Pontiac.

Mr. Henry’s red and white boys of the Shawville Academy defeated the Starks Corners hockey team in a very exciting game at Shawville rink on Friday evening last. The score was 6-2.

Mr. Robert J. Black while attempting to remove a belt from a very fast revolving pulley on Friday, had the bones of his right hand and wrist fractured in four places when his hand was caught and whirled around the pulley in a fraction of a second. Dr. Powles attended to the injured member and when seen on Monday, Robert stated that he was not suffering very much from the accident, which however, is likely to give him a holiday for some time.

The annual seed fair which was held in the Orange Hall on Thursday passed off successfully. Although the attendance and exhibit were not as large as was hoped for, the quality of the seeds shown was such as to draw very favourable comment from the judges.

The election to the provincial legislature on the 5th instant brought to the fore several things that should form the subject of thoughtful consideration, before the time comes again for another appeal to the people and the chief of these is, that without proper organization the conducting of an election campaign is decidedly up-hill work and if successful at all, is more the result of chance than to good management.

Feb. 24,1898 125 Years Ago

Local news: Rev. Mr. Knox had a ten o’clock marriage ceremony to perform on Saturday night, the contracting parties being Mr. Marvin Campbell, son of Mr. Robert Campbell of Elmside, and Miss Clara, second daughter of Mr. J.H. Hughes of Caldwell.

The snowfall on Monday and Tuesday exceeded in depth the big fall of last month by about 4 inches. The mail stage for Otter Lake on Monday could not make the return trip till the following day. Although blockades are reported on the railways elsewhere throughout the country, the P.P.J.R. managed to pull through on time.

The concert given on Friday evening by the Quyon Theatrical Club was pronounced by all a grand success. Mr. Lawson’s fine large hall (which the generous proprietor gave gratis) was filled to the limit of its seating capacity. The programme lasted three hours and from first to last was bright, breezy and entertaining. Miss O’Connor and Mr. R. Murdock rendered the instrumental music which was a treat indeed, both in quality and quantity.

It is probable that several of our larger stores and possibly the hotels will before long have plants installed for lighting their premises with acetylene gas, the new illuminant, which it is expected, will eventually supersede the coal oil lamp,as the latter did the tallow candle, a change which is yet fresh in the minds of many of our readers.

Conductor Houllihan of the P.P.J.R. expects there will be about 2,000 car loads of pulp wood to haul over the road during the coming spring and summer.

Following the heavy thaw which lowered the depth of snow in this township about eighteen inches and which interfered with our jobbers hauling operations, came a few days of very severe weather. Our many lakes after the thaw were covered with water to such an extent that with a team it was nearly impossible to cross them, consequently the jobbers’ spirits dropped like a shot in a water bucket. But lo! The wind suddenly changed to the north and in a short time the lakes were a solid sheet of ice and the roads became first class.

On Friday last, a group of businessmen on a special train en route for the Calumet mines pulled into the station and was joined by Mr. W.J. Poupore M.P. A few minutes later, the train reached its destination, Campbell’s Bay, where those on board were cordially received by the Rev. A.G. Picotte who had conveyances in waiting to take them to the mines, distant about five or six miles. The party alighted and proceeded to the main building which comprises of office, engine room, blacksmith shop, etc. Here the visitors were struck with the evidence of acivity which prevails. The shaft in process of sinking is situated at the south end of the building. The mineral excavated from the shaft which is now about 70 feet deep, is raised to the surface by means of a large tub, oeprated by a steam hoist and thence conveyed to the dumping ground in a small iron car or truck. At the depth mentioned, the rock is of a grey colour with white streaks or veins running through it, resembling quartz. Mr. Meyer, the engineer, who it may be remarked, has a world wide reputation as an expert mineralogist, says this indication is exactly as he expected and seems to have abundant faith that a large body of ore will be struck at a depth of 100 or 125 feet.