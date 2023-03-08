The Way We Were 

Mar. 4,1998 25 Years Ago

Quebec’s first female welders to graduate: Two local women are poised to become the first female welders in Quebec.

After one and a half years of welding theory and practice at the Centre de Formation Professionelle de l’Outaouais in Hull, Fort Coulonge’s Nathalie Gervais, 20 and Calumet Island’s Jaime Ryan, 21, will finish the course in the first week of April.

“I wanted to work with my hands,” Gervais says. “I went to CEGEP but didn’t like it.”

“My uncles and grandfather are welders,” Ryan says, “I was used to seeing them weld.”

The women are looking forward to entering the work force and have plans made for their paychecks when the bills are paid. Plans for the future include possible employment on a pipeline in Alberta, as well, there is the remote possibility they may try underwater welding.

Desjardinsville carnival a success: The ninth annual Desjardinsville Winter Carnival Sunday was a hit once again despite the rainy weather.

Carnival organizer Lucien Chartrand says everyone had a good time indoors. Chief cook Leo Lamarche and helper Jack Demers served more than 100 plates at the pancake breakfast and another 100 plates at the bean supper. The profits from the $3 per plate went towards the church for repairs and landscaping.

A euchre tournament was held in the afternoon with 48 players vying for top spot. The winners are as follows: Leo Chartrand, 93 points, $45; second (tie) Art Landry and Julie Godin, 90 points, $17.50 ea; third (tie) Johnny Montgomery and Gerald Spence, 89 points, $12.50 ea; and fourth, Jeannette Gaudette, 88 points, $15.

A draw for cash prizes was held with the winnings donated by local businesses.

Mar. 7, 1973 50 Years Ago

Bryson Proclamation Day: The re-enacting of the first council meeting in Bryson, with mayors from other Pontiac municipalities seated on the stage was part of the great Proclamation Day at Bryson February 24.

All events of the day were well attended and immensely successful, much to the satisfaction of the many people involved in preparations.

Mayor Leo Piché, was surrounded by his councillors, all of them dressed for the part of Bryson in 1873.

Pontiac old timers basketball team beat Rough Riders: The Pontiac Old Timers finally succeeded in defeating the Ottawa Rough Riders 72-66. This was the third year that the Rough Riders had visited PPHS.

There was a good crowd on hand to see the see-saw battle. It was only in the last minute that the Old Timers pulled ahead and stayed until the final buzzer.

Top scorers for Ottawa were Rod Woodward 27 and Rich Cassata 20; for the Old Timers, Junior Woodland scored 14 and Hugh Hodgins scored 14.

Mar. 18, 1948 75 Years Ago

Local news: In the second exhibition game played here on Friday night, Shawville Seniors easily defeated Creighton Stars, by the wide margin of 12 to 4.

The final game for the Lawn Trophy between Pontiac All Stars and Shawville Juniors at the Shawville arena last Tuesday night ended unsatisfactorily and in somewhat of a fracas or brawl at the score of one all. After several minutes of overtime play the trouble began when fights broke out in the aisles, which caused such a disturbance that the game had to be called.

A good attendance of members and four visitors from Ottawa club were present at the Shawville Rotary Club luncheon held at the Pontiac House Friday evening.

The first notable break-up of wintry weather in this district occurred during the past weekend when the mercury hovered between 35 and 40 degrees. Rain fell Monday and Tuesday causing terrible driving conditions on Shawville streets and many cellars in different part of the town are reported to be flooded.

The first meteorological station for north western Quebec will probably be set up in the near future, it was disclosed today by J.D. Descarie, director of the Rouyn Arts and Crafts School.

Lead has been discovered under some of the farmlands of Fitzroy Township near Galetta and at least one farmer, a young veteran has hit the jackpot.

Mar. 1,1923 100 Years Ago

Local new: Skates sharpened by an experienced hand at the Power House, Shawville. A good job at a moderate price.

The masquerade carnival held under the auspices of the Rink Company last Friday evening is said to have out-classed any similar event ever staged in the county, although the weather could not be regarded as strictly ideal for such an event, being much too cold for those whose costumes were of a light and flimsy nature. There was a large number of costumed skaters and the garbs worn embraced nearly every conceivable make-up, from the sublime to the ultra-ridiculous and many gave evidence of good taste and elaborate preparation.

A new oil lamp that gives an amazing brilliant soft, white light even better than gas or electricity has been tested by 35 leading universities and found to be superior to 10 ordinary oil lamps. It burns without odor or smoke or noise, no pumping up, is simple, clear and safe. It burns 94 per cent air and 6 per cent coal oil.

The reason for the recent sharp advance in the price of teas is credited to a shortage in the crop of eighty million pounds, more than sufficient to supply Canadian tea drinkers for two years. The advance in the price of sugar, and at a time of year, too, when sugar is in less demand than at any other season, is not so easily explained.

At a meeting of the Pontiac Rural Telephone Co. last Thursday, Mr. Frank Finnigan was re-engaged as line man for the current year.

This province has suffered severely from the epidemic of la grippe which has been wide-spread throughout the country but happily is now reported to be subsiding.

A woman appeared as an attorney for the first time in the history of German criminal courts a few days ago, when Fraulein Dr. Munk of Berlin acted as defendant counsel for a man accused of a street robbery.

Mar. 10,1898 125 Years Ago

Local news: Mr. A. Johnston of Bonnechere Point was in town on Thursday last in search of a good horse, to match one he has. Alex always keeps the best samples of the equine species he can get a hold of and in fact, doesn’t want anything else.

Mr. David R. McFarlane, formerly of Bryson, who for a number of years past has been agent for the Moore Bros. lumber concern, started for the Klondike gold fields with a small party of friends on Wednesday last.

Mr. A. Holland of Ottawa was here again on Thursday evening last in connection with the acetylene gas business, to which he is now devoting considerable of his time. Last week he removed from the P.P.J. cars the large generator, which was put in merely as an experiment and installed a small plant in the first class car which has been made to work most satisfactorily. It is expected the company will have similar plants installed in the second class and mail car before long. The Pontiac train is the first train on the continent that has adopted this system of lighting.

A sleigh load of our young people took in the carnival at Bryson on Friday evening. For the first time this winter, the county town people were favoured with a beautiful night for their carnival.

Mr. A.S. Smart, agent, received a carload of machinery and implements from the Massey Harris Company on Saturday for coming spring’s trade.

The directors of Ag. Society No. 1 held a meeting here on Thursday last to deliberate on matters in connection with the present year’s operations and particularly to discuss the question of putting up a suitable building for the exhibits. The plan prepared by architect Edey of Ottawa being found to be on too elaborate a scale for adoption, the directors decided to have Mr. Edey make some alteration therein which will materially reduce the cost of the proposed structure.

The Hotel Victoria of Aylmer has been leased by Mr. F.X. St. Jacques of the Russell Ottawa who will take possession on the first of May. Twenty-five additional rooms, a bowling alley, etc. will be provided in the new wing which is now in course of erection. Mr. St. Jacques will spare no pains to make the Victoria popular, and with his many years of popular experience and an intimate knowledge of their requirements of the hotel business in that section, will undoubtedly succeed.