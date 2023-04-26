The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago - April 22, 1998

Students interview Middlemiss: Pontiac MNA Robert Middlemiss was grilled about his thoughts on Jean Charest, how he gets along with Jean Chrétien and if Hwy. 148 will be improved during a visit to Shawville Friday.

But the question weren’t coming from hard-nosed journalists, rather, they came from Grade 6 students at McDowell Elementary.

Middlemiss made the visit to Charlene Graham’s French class in preparation of the students’ participation int he National Assembly.

The entire class will help student Stephanie Bérubé prepare for the debate. Bérubé will sit in the assembly on May 8.

Council votes to expropriate CP corridor: In what was probably the most significant step since the corridor debate began, Pontiac Municipal Council voted to expropriate the former CP Rail right-of-way.

The resolution, which passed 401 at the April 14 council meeting, calls for the municipality to acquire the 35 kilometer trail by agreement or by expropriation.

“I’m hoping that it will be resolved by agreement,” says Coun. John Telford, who introduced the motion.

Council plans to turn the right-of-way into a recreational trail. The land now belongs to two groups of adjacent landowners, many of whom are against such a trail.

50 Years Ago - April 25, 1973

Pontiac Fish and Game Protective Association now restocking lakes: The first official trout stocking of Kelley’s Lake on Calumet Island took place last Saturday by a group of people interested in conservation in Pontiac County.

After years of discussion by the Pontiac Fish and Game Protective Association a total of five thousand speckled trout were finally placed into the lake. This was done under a Quebec Department of Tourism, Fish and Game stocking permit.

Also during 1972, the Association constructed and distributed 48 duck houses throughout the county and another four dozen are under construction for 1973 distribution.

Portrait of whole town: For the first time ever, anywhere, a town is going to have its portrait taken. And where better than Shawville for this innovation to take place, and when better than in its Centennial year?

Every resident of the Village of Shawville is invited to be in this town portrait which will become the most valued souvenir of the entire year. Arrangements will be made to have enlargements made so the two thousand people will be distinguishable.

75 Years Ago - May 6, 1948

Local news: A largely attended Rotary meeting was held on Monday night at Pine Lodge with President Harland Rowat in the chair. About 25 guests were introduced to the meeting and heartily welcomed.

Hospital report: there were 66 admissions; 105 patients treated during the month; number of patients remaining in May 1st, were 21; there were 656 hospital days giving a daily average of 21.8. Of the number of patients treated there were 28 operations; outdoor cases, 11 and 14 maternity.

Trapped at the bottom of a 30-foot well when the walls caved in shortly after 2 o’clock Monday afternoon, Kenneth Kelly, 32-year-old farmer of Vinton near Campbell’s Bay, was dead when neighbours working frantically against time, reached his body through tons of rubble less than an hour later. Mr. Kelly had been working with his cousin, Thomas Kelly, at the top of the well beside his recently constructed house when he dropped a crowbar to the foot of the shaft. He had just reached to bottom to retrieve it when the walls crumbled and collapsed. More than a hundred willing volunteers gathered from throughout the district and fought desperately with shovels and hands.

Rev. John H. Stender celebrated his 25th anniversary as pastor of Ascension Lutheran Church, Buffalo, N.Y., recently when his sermon subject was “My work in the Ministry”.

The following members of Shawville Rotary Club attended the Tri-district Conference at Montreal last week: Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Rowat, Dr. and Mrs. C.F.C. Powles, Mr. and Mrs. G.G. McDowell, Dr. R.G. Docks and Messrs, W.L. de la Ronde and J.O. McKinley.

100 Years Ago - April 26, 1923

Local news: The correspondent who writes from Campbell’s Bay describing the aims and objects of the company who are about to commence the construction of an immense dam at the foot of Calumet Falls for the development of electric power, impresses the reader who does not know the difference with the idea that Campbell’s Bay is the only place in the county which stands to be directly benefited, whilst as a matter of fact, the main transmission line when constructed will at no point be closer to the Bay than four or possibly five miles and consequently that town will necessarily have to get its supply of electrical energy through the construction of a branch line, unless there is some alteration in the plan as we understand it.

Considering the state of the roads, there was a fairly good attendance at the Social and supper given by the W.M.S. of the Methodist Church last Friday evening. After the serving of the supper, which was all that the most fastidious could desire, and before the series of lantern views of “Historic Quebec” were put on the canvas, a short musical and literary program was staged by local talent. Mrs. M.A. McKinley gave the descriptive lecture connected with the lantern views. Rev. Mr. Robinson presided.

The Pontiac members of Kazabazua Hunt Club, the oldest incorporated organization of that nature in the province, were in Ottawa last Thursday, participating in a short of reunion with the city members of the club and a few guests from others. The function took the form of a banquet and came off most harmoniously, Mr. Jas. C. McCuaig, this year’s president of the K.H.C. performing the duties of chairman and toast-master in a most creditable and appreciative manner.

Mr. G.A. Howard who has had his office in the Wilson garage building during the winter has removed into the office adjoining his residence in the Hamilton building. Mr. Howard has several new models of Ford automobiles on display and intending purchasers will do well to see them at an early date.

125 Years Ago - April 28, 1898

Local news: Our farmers are busy now putting in their crops; some of them are pretty well on with their spring’s work, owing to the very fine weather we have had during the last few weeks.

The teachers and scholars of Greermount school, purpose celebrating Her Majesty’s birthday by having a large picnic. They intend devoting the proceeds towards getting new seats for their school.

Last week’s Quyon Times says: it is reported that two detectives have been working in the vicinity of Galetta with the object of locating a counterfeit plant for the making of silver coin. Bogus twenty-five and five cent pieces are getting quite plentiful in the country and should the operators be captured a lesson will likely be taught them.

Mr. Andy Elliott has started to work for the ferryman, Mr. F. Stiender. The new scow that is being constructed in Arnprior to run between Ross’s Point and Braeside is expected to commence opeations on or before the first of June.

Ad: New Williams sewing machines are always ahead. Just as far ahead as the Massey-Harris implements are ahead of any others. They always go together. Buy a new Williams and make your wife happy and get a Brantford Mower or a Massey-0Harris binder with improved roller and bail bearings and you will have something to be proud of.

The spring is the nicest time of year. You can hear the merry humming and joyful whistling of the ploughboys, far and near; in fact, the air seems to be full of music.

Quite a number of our young men from Bristol Mines left for the railroad on Monday last.

Mr. George Jackson started to work on the Chats Rapids on Monday last.

The residents of Stark’s section of Clarendon are agitating for a post office. It is surprising they have not had one before this. What is needed is a direct service between here and Portage du Fort, taking in Stark’s on the way.

The Renfrew Methodist congregation thinks of having the laying of the cornerstone of their new church on the 24th of May.

At a meeting of the Pontiac Liberal Association held at Campbell’s Bay last week, E.C. Lawn, Liberal member for Pontiac in the Quebec Legislature since 1935, was given an acclamation as Liberal candidate in the next provincial elections. About 100 delegates were present from various points int he county and apart from naming a candidate for the Quebec elections, predicted as a certainty this summer, they also chose delegates to the National Liberal convention.

At Queens Theological College, Kingston, the chapel was filled to capacity for the annual conferring of Testamurs and awards to the graduating class and undergraduates. The class was addressed by Rev. A.F. Fokes of Shawville who urged upon the young men preparing to enter the ministry to take time for God and take time for others. Those present from Shawville included Mr. and Mrs. John A. Dean and Mr. Ernest Dean.