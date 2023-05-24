The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago May 20, 1998

Marchand Bridge celebrates 100: In 1898, Augustus Brown built a covered bridge for George Bryson and others to gain access to the growing town of Fort Coulonge. One hundred years later, Brown’s grandson and Bryson’s great-grandson met at the Marchand Bridge’s centennial anniversary.

“Imagine, they did it all by hand. What men they were,” George Toller, great-grandson of Bryson said as he shared stories with Vernard Brown, grandson of Augustus Brown about their ancestors during Sunday’s celebration of Mansfield’s famous covered bridge.

About 200 people gathered at the bridge for the unveiling of a plaque in honour of the 100th anniversary of the landmark best known as the “Red Bridge”.

The Marchand Bridge is the second-longest covered bridge in Quebec, measuring 151 metres (497 feet). It is the longest covered bridge accessible to traffic.

No one is certain of the origin of the name of the bridge. Some say it was named in honour of the Liberal deputy, Felix-Gabriel Marchand. Others say it comes from the French word “marche” meaning the walking bridge.

The wood was hauled by horse from The Glen, Ontario via the ice bridge in Waltham. The bridge was especially vital for George Bryson, a wealthy lumber baron who was responsible for developing much of that area.

Duck race another success: It was a picture-perfect summer day in Quyon Sunday. People were milling about in shorts and sandals, the breeze providing relief on another hot day. One thousand ducks took a swim down the Quyon River, rubber ducks that is.

Yes, the sixth annual Quyon Lionettes’ duck race was a hit again as more than 500 people lined the banks of the river and crowded onto the Clarendon Street bridge above the finish line. The ducks began their journey when they were dumped by a loader from the Egan Street bridge.

Within a half-hour after beginning their journey down the abnormally low water of the river, the first duck bobbed its way across the finish line, winning $1,000 for Bristol’s Chris Young.

50 Years Ago May 23, 1973

Navigation for pleasure craft on Ottawa River studied: There has been a great deal of interest shown in the past few years as to the possibility of improving navigation on the Ottawa River. In view of this, many municipal councils along the river have addressed resolutions on this subject to the MP for Pontiac. Mr. Lefebvre has pursued the request with the Minister of Public Works, the honourable Jean-Eudes Dubé and has received the following information:

A preliminary study has been carried out in this regard on the nine obstruction areas. Canalization of the river by means of locks and canals at each of the nine obstruction areas is estimated to cost in the order of 80 to 90 million dollars.

Mr. Lefebvre stated further that DPW officials are proceeding to prepare terms of reference for the second stage of the study which will be carried out by consultants.

Guides and Brownies mother-daughter banquet: On Tuesday evening, May 15th, the Guides, Brownies, their mothers, leaders and guests gathered at the Anglican Hall for their annual Mother and Daughter Banquet. Barbara Cruickshank thanked the ladies of the Anglican Church for the delicious meal. She also expressed appreciation to the LA. for the cooperation extended to the social conveners throughout the year.

The L.A. president, Joyce McCagg welcomed everyone. Following the toast to the queen, Guide Ann Sparling proposed a toast to the others to which Mrs. Dora Christie very ably replied, pointing out that the Guide Programme teaches adaptablity which is needed in a changing world such as ours. She also stressed the responsibility of motherhood and the fact that we, as mothers, need to set a good example and keep trying.

75 Years Ago June 10, 1948

Local news: Round and square dancing every Wednesday and Saturday nights at Sand Bay Pavillion with Al’s Ottawa Corn Huskers. Admission 50 cents.

The June meeting of the Women’s Association was held in the Sunday School room on Thursday evening with twenty-six members present. Miss Smart reported fifteen visits made in the town and Mrs. Barber, fifty visits made to the hospital. Hostesses for the evening were Mrs. R.P. Eades, Mrs. Thos. Riley, Mrs. Ivan Doherty, Mrs. Edgar Hodgins and Mrs. Austin McDowell.

A large delegation from all over the township visited the council to discuss the new system of graveling, stating that their quota was not sufficient to complete their roads, they were informed that each division received the same amount of gravel according to their valuation. Discussion regarding the excessive speed used by car drivers at Sand Bay gave a motion from Crs. Whelen and Elliott that the speed limit be set at 15 miles per hour within the boundaries.

Special low rail fares between all stations in Canada and to certain border points in the United States over the Dominion Day holiday period were announced here today by J.A. Brass, chairman of the Canadian Passenger Association.

Ad: Connor thermo: Come and get it! Yes, we are glad to be able to invite you to come now and get that Conner Thermo ringer washer you have waited for so long and so patiently. But the supply still is unequal to the demand and will be for some time. So act at once! Reinke’s Hardware, Shawville. Telephone 151

100 Years Ago May 24, 1923

Local news: The Renfrew flour mills were practically destroyed by fire early Monday morning incurring a loss estimated at two hundred thousand dollars, well covered by insurance.

What is claimed as the world’s smallest calf was born on May 13th on the farm of John Daly and sons near Quyon village. This minute specimen of the bovine family when it first saw the light of day, weighed 9 pounds, measured 15 inches high and was 18 inches long. The calf is said to be very healthy and thriving well and may be seen by any person so desiring.

Wet weather interfered considerably with the attendance at the entertainment given by the Eckardts in Wilson’s Hall on Wednesday evening last. Those who were present say the performance was appreciably better than that presented by the same company a couple of years ago.

Sunday afternoon gave this section the heaviest deluge of rain it has experienced in years. At church hour in the evening, the streets became channels of rushing water, rendering the progress of the lackless pedestrian anything but pleasant. Motorists who happened to be out in the country had a sorry time of it getting home. Some did not make the grade til the next morning. Even the little jog-along Fords, which are reported to be capable of going through anything or everything, in some instances, were held up as a result of the downpour.

Ad: New grocery store in Shawville. The undersigned desires the people of Shawville and surrounding country that she opened a grocery store in her building next door to dwelling house on Main Street west of Grist Mill and has now in stock a supply of choice fresh groceries and confectionery. By offering goods at reasonable prices and courteous treatment of customers she hopes to merit a share of public patronage. Mrs. M. Langford, Main Street, Shawville. P.S. Bread kept on hand.

125 Years Ago May 26, 1898

Local news: Sharbot Lake village suffered a $15,000 fire last week.

Messrs. Smith and McDonald of the Pontiac Advance announced in last week’s issue that they have sold the paper and plant to Mr. Wm. H. Meredith of Quyon, who has since removed the type and machinery to that village with the intention of their continuing the publication of the Advance.

Six persons are known to have perished and six others are missing as the result of the burning of the St. Hyacinthe hospital on Monday morning.

The little village of St. Anne de Parade, made famous by the landslides of 1892, was again thrown into excitement last week by the occurrence of a landslide at St. Hurbe, a few miles distant, in which two farmers lost their buildings and entire belongings, including the five -year-old daughter of one of the parties.

The 28th meeting of the rural Deanery of Clarendon was held at Aylmer on the 11th and 12th inst. The meeting of the 11th was of a business nature.

Reports of mission work amongst lumbermen were given and arrangements were made for the visit of the Bishop of the diocese in August and for missionary meetings.

Mr. Henry White has been appointed postmaster of Portage du Fort, vice Mr. John Amy resigned.

Mr. J.W. Eades of this town has acquired the aerated water manufactory of Burroughs and Co. We wish “Jim” success in his new undertaking.

compiled by Bonnie Chevrier