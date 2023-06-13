The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago - June 10, 1998

Rusenstrom picked in fifth round: Mike Rusenstrom’s steady progression in Ottawa Valley hockey since leaving Quebec has caught the eye of the Ontario Hockey League’s Oshawa Generals.

Oshawa selected the 17-year-old Bristol resident in the fifth round, 95th overall. Rusenstrom, a six-foot, 195 lb defenceman was the second of four players picked off the Kanata Valley Lasers by OHL teams in this year’s draft. And he’s happy with the progress he has made in hockey.

“It’s been one step at a time, no big jumps,” says Rusenstrom, who wants to see how far hockey can take him.

Laframboise new chief: Lee Laframboise was elected chief of the Shawville-Clarendon Fire Department by his peers at a meeting last Thursday.

Laframboise replaces acting fire chief Brian Judd who resigned his position. Judd became acting chief after the death of chief Bill Black in April.

Neil Sharpe was appointed as assistant fire chief while Blake Pirie took the position of lieutenant and Peter Draper, captain. Wayne Bohart is now secretary-treasurer. John Beimers was named president of the department, the first time the department has had such an office. In his new position, Beimers will run the monthly meetings.

50 Years Ago - June 13, 1973

Shawville honours elderly citizens, past mayors and Irene Shaw: Past mayors of Shawville, Miss Irene Shaw and seventy-five citizens of Shawville who were over seventy-five years old and their escorts were all special guests at the Centennial banquet held in the United Church Hall last Wednesday.

Special speaker for the occasion was Rev. William McDowell who traced the history of his family through the area surrounding this village and gave his impression of Shawville about a hundred years ago, in the year of its incorporation.

His worship the Mayor of Shawville and Warden of Pontiac County, Orla Young welcomed the visitors to Shawville and Rev. Ron Ellis, Centennial Committee Chairman explained the meaning of the Centennial Crest designed by Miss Orla Mee.

On the head table were photographs of James Shaw in 1883, for whom the town was named. Mayor Orla Young presented gifts to past mayors Lee Hodgins, Reuben Smith and J.M. Argue and to Miss Irene Shaw who also received the bouquet of roses from Mrs. Orla Young.

Diana brings honour to Shawville: Winner of the Western Quebec Elementary School Public Speaking contest was Miss Diana Andai of the Dr. S.E. McDowell Elementary School, Shawville. Previous winners of this trophy have been Jennifer Quaile of Campbell’s Bay in 1969, Gatineau, South Hull and South Hull in 70, 71 and 72 and Diana brought the trophy to Shawville for the first time in 1973.

75 Years Ago - June 30, 1948

Local News: The graduating class of Shawville High School fittingly closed their academic course with a banquet at Pine Lodge, Bristol on Friday evening which was attended by members of the class and their parents; the members and their wives of Clarendon district and Pontiac County School boards, the teaching staff of the school and a number of former graduates, making an attendance of over 100.

Believed to have suffered a cramp while swimming in the lake, Melbourne Hearty, 19 of Vinton, Que. drowned in Otter Lake shortly after 6 o’clock Sunday evening. The youth, who had been spending the weekend with his brother, Leonard at Otter Lake, was swimming alone in the lake.

100 Years Ago - June 14, 1923

Local News: “Just Forty”: With this issue, THE EQUITY completes the 40th year of its existence. To be strictly accurate, our 40th anniversary, with respect to dates, occurred last Thursday; but after its first issue, June 7, ‘83, there was a lapse of one week, the second issue not appearing til June 21.

Students intending to take examinations at Shawville Academy are hereby notified that oral examinations in French will be conducted on June 15.

THE EQUITY was pleased to have a call last Tuesday from W.J. Scobie, proprietor of the well-known summer hotel at Norway Bay which bears his name. Mr. Scobie and family arrived at the Bay some days previously to prepare for the season’s rush which will shortly begin.

Mrs. James Hanna of Yarm section was seriously injured last Wednesday by a cow, which attacked her viciously when she attempted to separate the animal from her calf.

Mrs. Hanna was knocked down and her clothes torn into ribbons by the cow’s horns. Examined later by the doctor, it was found that four ribs had been fractured and other minor injuries inflicted. Had it not been for the timely help of a little girl who was near at hand, it is doubtful if Mrs. Hanna would have escaped her life.

Dr. Powles has initiated a tree planting scheme along the street line in front of his residence, Victoria Avenue, which is likely to be carried out the full length of the street by other property holders and the school board. Victoria Avenue, although a comparatively new thoroughfare, has already quite a wealth of magnificent shade trees and when the boulevard idea is carried out, it will become the most attractive section of the village.

125 Years Ago - June 16, 1898

Local News: A very heavy storm accompanied by considerable hail swept over a portion of Litchfield and the north part of Clarendon on Tuesday evening.

The body of Christopher O’Kelly V.C., a former Pembroke man, lost in the northern wilds, has been found by another Pembroke man, Mr. T.J. McManus after a long search by provincial police and others.

We learn from an exchange that Photographer Belanger who recently removed from Arnprior to Eganville, has had trouble with his collector, Edward Clement. The collector was charged with pocketing money received from his employer and on being arrested and placed on trial was found guilty and sentenced to a term of three months in the county gaol.