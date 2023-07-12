The Way We Were

25 Years Ago - July 8, 1998

What a week in the Pontiac: From Fort Coulonge to Quyon, Shawville to Otter Lake; Canada Day, Quyon Fair, Shawville’s 125th and Can-Am Day, Pontiacers had plenty to take in.

Eighteen spirited and brave men took part in the Miss Shawville-Clarendon Peach contest, part of Shawville’s 125th anniversary festivities. The men put on a hilarious show on Main Street in front of Ottawa Valley Office Supplies for a crowd organizers estimated as high as 1,500.

It was a little bit of everything at the Quyon Fair: quarter-horse sprints, mud car runs, a petting zoo, wrestling, bingo, rides. Though the weather didn’t exactly cooperate Friday and Saturday, Sunday’s sunshine and moderate temperatures couldn’t have been better.

For the fourth consecutive year, Fort Coulonge hosted a successful Canada Day bash.

“It is getting more well known from year to year,” says organizer Marie Doyle.

Though the early morning rain and cool temperatures discouraged some boaters from joining the Davidson Quay to the Patro grounds boat parade, 40 entries did make the trip down the Ottawa River.

The Otter Lake Can-Am Day Saturday was a hit with both locals and tourists, says Otter Lake Recreation Association President Ambrose Gauthier.

The celebration began with a community breakfast attended by about 125 people, including MNA Robert Middlemiss and MP Robert Bertrand who were on hand to raise the Quebec and Canadian flags following the parade.

Bank donation: The Campbell’s Bay branch of the Bank of Nova Scotia donated $600 to the Calumet Island Fire Department July 2. The money will go towards the purchase of an emergency van.

The bank’s assistant manager and firefighter Steve Baril presented the cheque to Fire Chief Michel Lasalle. Also at the presentation were firefighters Richard Lasalle and Luc Beaudoin as well as Mayor Marcel Pigéault.

50 Years Ago - July 11, 1973

Tennis in Shawville is now a reality: It has been demonstrated once again that, “where there is a will, there is a way”, is more than an old cliché. An excellent double tennis court is now in use at the top of Hillcrest Avenue.

This court is not one of the instant products of our age. It is the result of a year of concentrated effort on the part of a few dedicated and very determined citizens of this community.

Hilton Mines has contributed much to the economic growth of this community over the years. It now has in a very major way helped add a recreational facility to this village that may be a source of enjoyment for years to come.

Other financial contributions made in aid of this effort came from the Shawville and District Recreation Association, the Shawville Ladies Trim and Slim, Adult Education group 1972 and a significant anonymous gift.

These tennis courts born in the 100th year of Shawville’s existence can be a source of enjoyment for decades to come.

Provincial grants for farmers to pay hired hands: The Quebec Dept. of Agriculture will pay farmers a maximum of $35 per week to hire additional farm help from social welfare lists of men approved by the Welfare Department as being able to work.

A farmer has to engage a man for a minimum of 12 weeks and the maximum payment per man will be $600. If a farmer wishes to take advantage of this program, he must pay a minimum of $1.70 per hour for a 48 hour week making a total weekly pay of $81.60. If room and board is provided, about $25 per week can be charged for providing this service.

75 Years Ago - July 29, 1948

Local News: Some day within the next two weeks, a plane will fly over principal residential centres of Pontiac County dropping circulars advertising the Grand Drawing at Shawville in August. Over each place, one prize-winning leaflet will be dropped which will entitle the receiver to a prize when presented to Mr. Wilf de la Ronde, convener of the landscaping committee of the Pontiac Community Hospital grounds

Six riggers were hurled 125 feet to their deaths in the turbulent Ottawa River rapids last Wednesday afternoon when an army-type Bailey bridge collapsed at the Ontario Hydro-Electric Power Commission power site at Des Joachims, 40 miles northwest of Pembroke.

The bridge collapsed 20 minutes before the men were to stop work for the day. Only one witness of the accident could be found.

The deceased were Eli Bertrand of St. Joseph’s parish, Allumette Island; Aldamore Bertrand, cousin of same address; Edward Picotte, Allumette Island; Roy McDonald of Sheenboro; Romeo Chaput of Chapeau; Aime Jette, son of Sgt. Aime Jette of the Pembroke police.

A runaway locomotive injured three persons and wrecked an automobile and a truck when it ran down a street in Cornwall.

Permanent residence will now be granted by the Canadian government to the majority of the 4,500 Polish veteran immigrants who were brought to Canada in 1946 and 1947 for work in agriculture, the Minister of Labour announced recently.

Shawville Holiness Movement camp meetings are in progress this week at the camp site, north of Shawville railway station. Services are held each day, including Sunday with special children’s service each afternoon. Meals provided on the grounds.

Ad: Help in landscaping the new Shawville Hospital Grounds. Win a beautiful 1949 Ford Deluxe Sedan to be given away at Shawville on August 18, 1948. Second prize: electric washer; Third prize: Electric radio. Tickets on sale at any Shawville business and from any member of the Rotary Club.

100 Years Ago - July 12, 1923

Missing from our files

125 Years Ago - July 14, 1898

Local News: Several farmers in this section have finished haying.

A pretty little English church to be called St. Albans, erected during the past year, almost entirely by the hands of the people of this place, will be opened for services on Sunday next, July 17.

Mr. Gilbert Caron has opened a general store at Black River station.

Mr. R. Mitchell has had a summer cottage built at Green lake, which is a most delightful spot to while away a hot day.

The frost of Sunday night did considerable damage to corn, potatoes, beans and buckwheat, especially in the northern part of the county. In some parts of Clarendon, it struck very severely.

As the time is almost here when we shall have to decide by our votes whether there will be a prohibitory liquor law passed or not, it is necessary for us to consider the matter. Accordingly, there will be special sermons preached in the Methodist Church, Shawville.

About fifty teams were engaged last week hauling ore from the Calumet Mines to the river opposite Campbell’s Bay to which place it was transferred by the steamer Pembroke. On Monday, forty five teams were employed to haul it from the river bank to the station. This ore is enclosed in canvas bags and is to fill the European order of 500 tons.

While corking bottles at the aerated water works here on Wednesday, Ernest Burroughs received a rather dangerous cut. One of the bottles accidentally broke and the sharp edge of the glass came in contact with Earnest’s wrist and punctured one of the arteries. No time could be lost before procuring surgical attendance. As soon as possible, Ernest was brought to Dr. Lyon’s surgery where after some difficulty and the aid of anesthetics, the severed artery was caught up and tied and the wound carefully bandage up. Although very weak form loss of blood, the young man is doing nicely since the accident.

A pleasant evening was spent by the young people from this village last week in the way of a moonlight excursion at Norway Bay, about 20 being present. Sailing, etc. followed by refreshments was the order of proceedings.

A sad accident occurred Thursday at Fort Frances which caused the death of Dan Mousseau of the steamer Shamrock.

It appears that the heavy mortars for the Golden Star stamps were being unloaded, the immense weight crushed down the guard rail, giving the barge a lurch and dumping the mortars into the water. The barge righted itself so soon as the mortars went overboard, but a heavy piece of timber struck the unfortunate man in the face, knocking him back on the boat. The blow fractured the base of his skull, injuring him so severely that he died in less than an hour.