The Way We Were

25 Years Ago - July 22, 1998

Tragedy averted in plane crash: Six children and two adults escaped serious injury when the Cessna Caravan turbo-jet plane they were in flipped on the Ottawa River near Quyon yesterday.

“Thankfully everybody was OK,” says Diane Slopek, communications officer with the Tim Horton Foundation. “We were told one girl on the plane had a gash on her leg but didn’t require stitches.”

“We understand there was a problem on landing. The nose of the plane went into the water,” said Slopek.

The 20-passenger plane was taking children from the Camp des Voyageurs Tim Horton for rides about 11 a.m. when it flipped on landing. Slopek says the plane was from Hamilton and donated to the Tim Horton camps.

Ottawa resident Wayne Dolan told THE EQUITY he was in his boat with his two children watching the plane take off and land. A pontoon boat ferried the children from the camp to the plane.

“We were watching the plane going up and down, taking kids from the camp for rides,” he says. “It flipped over on the river when it was coming down. The wheels were down on the plane.”

A search and rescue squad from CFB Trenton was dispatched to assist with the rescue operations.

Canoe-a-thon raises $7,500 for St. James: By canoeing 25 km last Saturday, 36 people raised a staggering $7,500 for St. James Parish in Portage, nearly double what organizers hoped for.

“We were expecting $4,000,” says Cecile Essiambre, who organized the canoe-a-thon with her husband, Mo.

The canoers, ranging in age from 16 to well into their 60’s, put in at the old Mountain Camp, what is now part of Stone Container, and paddled six hours down the Ottawa River to Sand Bay.

The strenuous work more than paid off in the approximately $7,500 raised for St. James Parish, averaging out to more than $200 per canoer. One of the biggest sponsors was Brian Stanton.

“It’s a heck of a way to raise money,” says Essiambre, who attributes the success to an amazing “community spirit.”

50 Years Ago - Aug. 1, 1973

Moon Magic breaks Shawville track record: Dr. Findley drives 3-year-old to win Early Closer: A large crowd of racing fans were at Shawville Driving Club Farm on Saturday, July 28th, to see Dr. John Findley drive the Madawaska Farm owned 3-year-old colt Moon Magic to a track record of 2.08 and 1 in winning the first elimination heat of the Connaught Park and CTA co-sponsored early closer for a purse of $3,025.

Barrie Murray drove his own filly, Mile Legrand in the Early Closer final. Dr. Roland Armitage had a catch drive in one of the supporting races and got a good round of applause after giving the aged trotter a fine winning drive. Winner of the gate prize of $100 was Kerry Kilgour, son of Claudia and Ken.

Centennial Barbecue and highlights: The Shawville Rotary Club annual chicken barbecue brought everyone from bank managers to babies out in the open as usual and Mrs. Andai came through with some candid photos.

Three winners were chosen in the antique lawn ornament contest during Old Home Week in Shawville, Mrs. David Hodgins and Doug McLean of the town beautification committee, presented prizes to the three winners, Mrs. Allan Black, Mrs. Joe Laframbroise and Rolland Rennick.

Trophies were presented to the Chariot Race winners, the event being described as hilarious. Boy winners were: Paddy Bourgeau, Robert Kelly, Brian Russell, David Twolan and Larry Tanner. Girl winners: Carol Lang and Susan Dagg.

At the Centennial Ball, Shawville’s birthday cake was presented with a hundred candles.

75 Years Ago - Aug. 12, 1948

Local News: In order to allow for the annual vacation of the staff, THE EQUITY will not be published for the next two weeks. The next issue will be on August 19.

100 Years Ago - July 26, 1923

Missing from our files

125 Years Ago - July 28, 1898

Local News: The appeal made by John Bowie against the ruling of Judge Curran in reference to the seizure of the ore in course of transit from Calumet Island, was not allowed, and the ore has accordingly been shipped via P.P.J.R.

A collision occurred on the C.P.R. about two miles east of Pembroke at one o’clock on Sunday morning, between the east bound “Soo” express and the N.L.A.S. excursion train returning from the Experimental Farm. Nine persons were injured but none killed. The accident was due to the neglect of the night operator at Pembroke in detaining the express until the special had arrived.

A very heavy storm accompanied by a high wind and some hail passed over the third line section of the township on Monday, blowing down fences and damaging grain to a considerable extent; in some places where the grain was pretty well ripened, it is said that enough for two seedings was shelled out upon the ground.

The strong wind and heavy rain, along with thunder and lightning did considerable damage in Arnprior, says the Arnprior Chronicle; with the wind blowing down most of the grain crop and the lightning striking in three different places within a mile.

A young man named Elliott, formerly of Bristol and latterly of Arnprior, who went to the States some time ago, is reported to have enlisted in the American army which invaded Cuba and that he met his death on the battlefield before Santiago.

The unsafe condition of the Portage du Fort interprovincial bridge has been talked about for several seasons. But some three or four weeks ago, a portion of one of the piers gave way owing to the rottenness of the foundation timbers and that section of the structure has taken on a very angular and forbidding tilt.

It is reported that a government engineer had been examining it this week and would report it unsafe. The Portage du Fort people do not seem very much afraid of the danger, but a good many of the Pontiac county people are uneasy and will not likely travel over it this way.

The directors of Ag. Society No. 1 held a meeting on Friday last to further perfect arrangements for this year’s exhibition which takes place this year on Sept. 13 and 14.

Over eighty people, young and old, sought the shelter of the pines at Green Lake to escape the broiling heat of Sunday afternoon.

With a view to contributing even more to the pleasure of those who are at present enjoying an outing at that supremely delightful and picturesque spot, Norway Bay, and to quite a number from this vicinity, Mr. Whillians of the Ottawa Citizen, on Friday evening last, gave what might be termed a “bean party,” which was indeed a decided success.

The beans, a very prominent feature of the evening, were baked in the sand in true shanty style; the process of baking being superintended by Mr. Whillians, who, by the way, proved himself quite adept at the business.

After the meal, Mr. Whillians next invited those present to repair to Mr. Percival’s cottage where seats had been provided to further enjoy a program especially prepared for the occasion of vocal and instrumental music.

On Sunday morning last, a farmer who lives a short distance from Shawville, hitched his horse to his buggy and drove out to attend service at the Methodist Church. When he reached the church shed, he had occasion to look into the back of the vehicle for something when very much to his surprise he discovered a hen very cozily squatted on a nest, in which on closer examination, there were found three eggs. The farmer was puzzled at first what to do under the circumstances. He did not want to lose the hen, which he found would be the result if she were left till the service was over, so the only alternative left was to safely tether her until he was ready to return home.

The incident created not a little amusement by those who saw it, and one good church member suggested that if the three eggs were hatched out, the chicks should certainly be called Methodists.