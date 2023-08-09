The Way We Were

25 Years Ago - Aug. 5, 1998

Bryson steps back in time: With a “hear ye, hear ye..” bellowed by the town crier, the Bryson 125th anniversary celebrations got off to a rousing start.

Decked out in period costumes, the town crier (Greg Wrinn), council members and their wives floated on a pontoon boat to the marina on the shores of the Ottawa River. Upon disembarking, they were greeted with cheers by 200-plus people, including MNA Robert Middlemiss, MP Robert Bertrand, and Pontiac MRC Warden and Mansfield Mayor Robert Ladouceur.

After declaring Bryson a village detached from the municipality of Litchfield, the crier led the council and its entourage to the Bryson Theatre on Rue Principale where council took the stage for a re-enactment of the first council meeting held Feb. 12, 1873.

Bertrand, Ladouceur, and Middlemiss gave congratulatory speeches to the residents of Bryson.

Following the festivities at the theatre, about 80 people stayed for an old-time music show presented by Cardinal Enterprises. Led by the Brysonnaires, the audience was treated to a two-hour show featuring such entertainment as the fiddle tunes of Erin and Kyle Kelly of St. Joseph, and to Golden Lake’s Elmer Sauer, “the Valley’s Hank Snow.”

Open house breaks record: An incredible 1,300 people, or nearly the entire population of Shawville, took advantage of the Coulonge Chutes’ annual free open house Sunday.

“It was wonderful,” says Chutes’ manager Helen Routliffe. “It went really well.”

Every year significant improvements have been made to the Chutes and this year is no different. The most obvious change is the self-guided tours. For $1, visitors can buy a guide and take a tour, themselves.

The main building has been extended, allowing for a separate room for visitors to view a video on the history of the Chutes and buildings for the pointer boat and drive stove have also been added.

50 Years Ago - Aug. 15, 1973

A meeting with the Queen: Wyman discusses Ayrshires with Elizabeth and Philip: Wyman MacKechnie received an invitation from the Prime Minister of Canada and Mrs Trudeau requesting their company at a reception in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh. The invitation came as a result of a nomination from the member of parliament for Pontiac, Mr. Tom Lefebvre.

The reception was to include a cross section of people from all walks of life, including having representatives of the farming community. The MacKechnies, along with Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Rochon of Gracefield who is manager of the Farmer’s Cooperative, were selected to join Mr. Lefebvre at the gala held in the foyer of the National Arts Centre.

The foyer was lined with some twelve hundred other invitees awaiting the arrival of Her Majesty the Queen and her husband, the Duke. Prime Minister Trudeau escorted them along the line, shaking hands and briefly chatting with the guests.

The Queen, after being introduced to MacKechnie, asked what animals he raised. Wyman replied that he raised Ayrshire cattle and that he had been to Scotland a couple of times and had imported some to this country.

She replied “How interesting and do they do well here?” He told her they did and she said she was very glad to hear that and then passed gracefully on down the line to greet other guests.

Making hay or making music, Lornie does it all!: Blinded six years ago when a truck tire blew up in his face, Lornie Daley, son of Frances Daley of Quyon, has made quite a name for himself in the “don’t feel sorry for yourself” department.

Having overcome his own sudden handicap, Lornie is now engaged in helping others do the same.

Married and the father of a three-year-old son, Christopher, Lornie is a third year recreation student at the University of Waterloo, Ont., the first blind student to enroll in this course.

In his summer job as a leader with the Kitchener parks and recreation program for disabled children, he is also the first blind person to take on such a task.

Lornie feels that disabled people want the joy of achieving for themselves and that sometimes well meaning people do too much for them. He wants to be as independent as possible, which was evidenced by the way he pitched in with the haying at Herb Hodgins’ farm on his recent visit.

75 Years Ago - Aug. 26, 1948

Local News: A capacity audience was treated to a very interesting variety concert in the Shawville theatre immediately after the draw for the local Rotary Club’s raffle on Wednesday evening. Little seven-year-old Aurel Lacompte proved himself an exceptional pianist, and John Stanzell’s tap dancing was thoroughly enjoyed. Magician Alfred Darby’s sleight-of-hand tricks appealed to young and old as did the two Jacks - Jack Grace and Jack Powell, with their amusing songs and skit.

The third prize in the raffle sponsored by the Shawville Rotary Club, a radio-phonograph, was won by Miss Gwenyth Shaw of Shawville. The draw was held Wednesday evening in front of the Shawville theatre. The main purpose of the project was to raise money for the landscaping of the grounds of the new Pontiac Community Hospital which is expected to open next month.

Of the lucky number of the circulars dropped from the air two weeks prior to the draw, only one has been presented to Mr. de la Ronde for a prize, the winner being Clifford Tubman of Bryson.

Ad: Gilson streamlined “Snow Bird”: Never have “Snow Bird” washers been so handsomely styled, so perfectly proportioned, so ultra-modern, so highly efficient as now. Inside and out, from floor to wringer, these famous Canadian-made washers offer matchless performance, plus a new and exquisite styling which will appeal to the taste of every woman. Now you may have “beauty in the laundry” as never before, while the price range is wide enough to suit every need and every income.

100 Years Ago - Aug. 16, 1923

125 Years Ago - Aug. 11, 1898

Local News: Our boys mustered up a lacrosse team last week in order to accommodate the “Maple Leafs” of Quyon with a match on Friday afternoon. They turned down the village lads with a score of five goals to two. Still our boys played a very creditable game, considering the short practice they had, and there is no doubt if they only made up their minds to get down to good solid work, they would render a much better account of themselves in future contests.

His Lordship Bishop Bond of Montreal filled his annual appointment at St. Paul’s church on Tuesday morning last. The assisting clergy with Ven. Archdeacon Naylor were Revds. Fyles, Kaneen, Plasted, Cofflin and Messrs. Poston and Ernest Smith. The church was fairly well filled, considering the present particularly busy season among the farming community.

A man named Elias Boyer of Eardley was killed on Friday night by being thrown from his waggon at a hill about 6 miles west of Aylmer, while the horses were running away. Deceased and a neighbour named Riopelle left Aylmer some hours previously, considerably the worse for liquor and in a brawly mood which first led to suspicion that there had been foul play. But the evidence at the inquest on Saturday afternoon was deemed sufficient to show that death had been caused by the wheels of the waggon passing over Boyer. Boyer was 30 years old and leaves a wife and two children. It seems that the verdict of accidental death, however, by no means satisfactory to the relatives of the deceased who will take steps to have a further investigation into the matter. The actions of Riopelle on the fatal night, now that some additional information has been brought to light, are regarded with grave suspicion, this taken with the fact that evidence is available to prove that the two men were quarreling within a quarter of a mile from where Boyer’s body was found.

Spain has agreed to the U.S. terms of peace: The Madrid correspondent of The Daily Mail says: “Spain accepts the principal conditions of peace as set forth by the American government and only the peace details are needed to cause all hostilities to cease at once.”

American troops have been ordered home and Major Gen. Shafter has received orders to move his entire army north at once. There is great rejoicing among the troops.