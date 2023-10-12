The Way We Were

25 Years Ago - Oct. 7, 1998

Senior golfer shoots junior score in Mansfield: One of the most difficult challenges in golf (and there are many) is shooting your age over 18 holes, a feat not necessarily lessened with more birthdays.

An 85-year-old Mansfield man appears to have overcome this challenge.

“I usually score 42 to 45 on nine holes,” says octogenarian Isidore Romain with a modest grin.

“I can’t hit it far but I can put it where I want it.”

The affable golfer hits the links at least three times per week at the nearby Pontefract Golf Club since retiring from his Bois Franc Road farm in 1988. Before retirement he played a round whenever he could, usually after finishing the evening chores.

Romain didn’t take up golf until 1976 and did so reluctantly. Now, he is not sorry he did.

Oktoberfest pays tribute to past volunteers: It was proof just how respected Clarence Bretzlaff was. Only moments before, the estimated crowd of close to 1,000 was boisterous and festive, whooping it up in celebration of the opening of Ladysmith’s Oktoberfest Friday night. But as former Oktoberfest president Louise Donaldson began her tribute to the volunteer who died last month, the crowd grew silent and sombre. And when Donaldson asked for a moment of silence in honour of Bretzlaff, the packed hall was just that, silent.

Volunteering was what Bretzlaff was all about. In his 78 years, the Oktoberfest president gave freely of his time to help organize recreation activities, work for his church and of course help start Oktoberfest and build it to what it is today, attracting some 8,000 people every year.

50 Years Ago - Oct. 17, 1973

New GM dealership opened at Campbell’s Bay: General Motors in collaboration with Pilon Garage Inc. held a general opening of a new GM dealership garage last Saturday. Mr. John Godmere acted as general host.

The very pretty Pilon daughters served coffee and donuts and the little Pilon boys served coke.

The red ribbon was cut by Mayor Cecil Vibert who was accompanied to the official opening by his daughter, Virginia, in his wife’s absence.

John Guy Larivière, MP and a number of GM officials were also present and Frank Bartrand, Bank Manager.

Free rides on horseback and balloons were offered to all the youngsters and a fine draw of a digital clock radio was offered.

Pontiac and Gatineau Womens Institutes join for conference: On Oct. 3, the Pontiac and Gatineau Women’s Institute ladies joined together at Quyon for a members conference.

Mrs. V.R. Beattie and Mrs. Estelle Coates from this provincial office were the guest speakers for the day. Mrs. Walter Kilgour, Pontiac County President and Mrs. Steve Robinson, Gatineau County President welcomed the ladies and introduced Mrs. Beattie and Mrs. Coates.

At the close, Mrs. Robinson of Gatineau County thanked Mrs. Beattie and Mrs. Coates for coming to the conference. Mrs. Kilgour also thanked the ladies and closed the conference with the reading of a poem “What Thanksgiving means to me.”

75 Years Ago - Oct. 28, 1948

Local News: At last the new Pontiac Community Hospital was opened on Tuesday when hospital patients, equipment and staff were transferred from the old hospital on Victoria Avenue. This was not the official opening but there was so much congestion at the old hospital that it was thought better to move now, making it much to the advantage of the patients and nursing staff.

The new hospital is the most modern in Quebec province and is a half million dollar construction, serving the community of Pontiac county. It stands on top of the hill overlooking the fair grounds and the property was donated by Mr. J.M. Argue who took over the J.L. Shaw farm some years ago.

This district from Greermount to Stark’s Corners has been infested with wolves and many of the farmers have lost young cattle by their nightly raids despite precaution. Farmers who have lost young cattle are Walter Smith of Greermount, Harry Eades, Herb N. Hodgins, Gilbert Telford; Wesley Pirie, Ernest Yach and Clifford Fulford of Shawville area, and others. There is much talk of an organized hunt for these raiders after the first snowfall.

The girls of the United C.G.I.T. held an enjoyable meeting on Saturday afternoon in the Sunday School when they welcomed a deputation of girls and leaders from Ottawa on an official visit.

Every Farm Forum in the county of Pontiac was represented by its members at the rally held in Pine Lodge Hall, Bristol on Thursday, the hall being crowded to capacity for the gathering.

Ronald McKechnie of Wyman introduced the speaker of the evening, Mr. D.H. Lang, secretary of Provincial Farm Forum Association who spoke on the “Value of Farm Organizations”.

100 Years Ago - Oct. 18, 1923

Local News: Thanksgiving Day this year will fall on Monday, November 12. The law provides that Thanksgiving Day shall be on the Monday of the week in which Armistice Day falls, Sunday, November 11, being Armistice Day, both days being celebrated in one weekend.

Mr. E.C. Lawn, head of Lawn Bros. completed quite a large timber deal this week when he bought out the Bryson limit just outside of Bryson village. The limit is composed of some seven hundred acres.

When he with Premier Baldwin and other heads of governments of the British Commonwealth were presented with the Freedom of the City of London last week, the Rt. Hon. Mackenzie King had the honour of making the customary acknowledgment, in such cases, and fulfilled the part in a manner creditable to himself and the great Dominion which he represents. To put it briefly, he made a great speech.

During the past summer, the Canadian Railways conceived and carried out the plan of bringing out a large number of British labourers to assist in harvesting operations in the west. The Department of Immigration, realizing that here was a chance of securing a number of desirable settlers, stepped in and in effect said: “Do not send these men away until we see what can be done to have them remain in the country during the winter.” Up to Tuesday last, it is stated openings have been found for 7,800 of these labourers; 4,250 on farms and 3,500 in lumber concerns and the prospect is that all who came over to help save the harvest will be employed in one industry or another before winter sets in.

125 Years Ago - Oct. 20, 1898

Local News: The Steamer “Belle Ritchie”, built by Captain Davis of Quyon a couple of years ago was sold by public auction at Aylmer on Tuesday of last week at the request of Mr. R.H. Klock. The purchaser was Mr. Louie Delorme of Ottawa who paid $150. The boat cost about $3,000.

Tourist travel in the Ottawa Valley has been far greater this year than last, judging by statements made by local agents of the railway companies. The C.P.R. say business has been very good this year. The last two years travel was light but this year it seems to have more than made up.

Miss M.O. Vaudry, teacher of the Protestant school at Fort Coulonge, has succeeded in organizing a Chautanaqua Literary and Scientific Circle among the ladies of that village with Mrs. John Bryson as president.

Miss Lucy Campbell, the 19-year-old daughter of Mr. Jas. Campbell of Renfrew, died last week from the effects of shock due to an operation from appendicitis.

For the past ten years, John Crawford’s still has been a fixture in the minds of the shantymen and hunters in the Haliburton district. However, last night preventive officer Floody of Toronto brought the industry to a sudden stop when he swooped down on Crawford and in company with County Constable Short of Lindsay seized the whole outfit consisting of a large copper still and worm capable of producing twenty gallons per day, a barrel of whiskey, empty barrels, molasses barrels, stoves, etc. The building was situated in the woods near Buskong Lake and being in a thicket would not be observed by the ordinary hunter.

The first snow of the season fell on Friday morning. It soon gave way to rain, which fell incessantly during the whole day and the following night.

