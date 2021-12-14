Christmas Traditions

My family has had the same Christmas Eve traditions for as long as I can remember. Even as an adult, my sisters and I and our families would gather at my parents’ home for a family Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. We would attend family mass, come home to lots of snacks, chatting and family time. We would . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca