The Way We Were 

Jan. 22,1997

25 Years Ago

Small businesses robbed: Police may be looking for Winnie the Pooh in connection with the break and enter of Café du Jour and Mulligan Bookkeeping in Shawville last week.

In addition to $4,000 worth of computer equipment and about $350 in cash, thieves also stole a jar of Tamarack Organic Farm honey, causing one police officer to joke they could be looking for the Pooh Bear.

All joking aside, the robbery has hit the two small businesses hard.

“I’m just trying to make a go of starting a business”, says an angry Donna Hodgins, who opened Café du Jour only three months ago.

The Campbell’s Bay detachment of the Quebec Police Force is still investigating.

Adventures in babysitting: Melissa Brownlee watched Tyler Wilson during Monday night’s class of a babysitter’s course being offered by the CLSC in conjunction with the Red Cross.

With 16 students, the Shawville class is full but other classes will be set up here and in other towns in Pontiac. Students must be 12 years old to take the course and must pass a written exam and show a high level of maturity in order to graduate.

Jan. 26, 1972

50 Years Ago

Ottawa approves Shawville project: A $14,040.00 local Initiatives Program grant to the corporation of the Village of Shawville was announced by Tom Lefebvre, Member of Parliament for Pontiac.

The project to be undertaken will provide six . . .