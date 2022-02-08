The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago Fire destroys stables: Firefighters were called to a fire on the Quyon fairgrounds around 3 pm on Sunday. A 10-stall race horse stable at the east end of the fairgrounds was completely destroyed. Cause of the fire is still being investigated by the MRC des Collines Police. Fair board member Jack Graham says the board is “disappointed that this would happen,” but that it will not severely hamper plans for the 1997 fair. Since harness racing was discontinued at the fair, the building had been used mostly for storage. At the time of the fire it contained snow fence and used tires. Graham guesses the stable was 60 to 70 years old. Retired QPF officer offers to set up 911: Retired QPF officer Marcel Gosselin would like to . . .

