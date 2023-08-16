The Way We Were – August 16, 2023

25 Years Ago - Aug. 12, 1998

Locals gather meat for Cree boy in CHEO: Just hours after hearing the plight of a Cree boy on CJOH television Sunday, a Shawville couple answered the call.

Noel Nakogee, 8 of Attawapisket near James Bay, severed his arm two weeks ago and broke several ribs when his sleeve got caught on a garbage truck he was chasing. He was air-lifted first to hospital in Kingston, then to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa for treatment.

Nakogee refused to eat the hospital’s food, as he was raised on a diet of wild meats, such as caribou, moose and venison. This was when Shirley and George Towell of Shawville entered the picture.

Shirley called Gayle Pirie and working together, they managed to gather some caribou, moose and venison.

“I just couldn’t imagine my own little boys in that situation,” says Pirie. “It’s bad enough when you’re sick.”

The Piries and Towells managed to gather three grocery bags containing 25 packages of meat and shipped it off to CHEO with Campbell’s Taxi of Shawville, who refused to accept money for the fare to Ottawa.

CHEO public relations officer Christine Kouri says Nakogee will probably stay at CHEO for another two weeks. “He will be prepared for a prosthesis,” she says. “He has adapted, playing Nintendo and having fun.”

Waltham windmill breath of fish air: If fish could talk, they’d thank the Black River Fishers Association for the oxygen.

In previous years, the rainbow trout in Waltham’s Mill Lake would die from oxygen depletion in the small lake. But not this year.

With a four-metre high windmill pumping oxygen into the water, the club’s president, Jean Pelletier of Waltham doesn’t expect many casualties among the 300 plus trout presently in the lake. (The association put 325 rainbow trout between three and eight pounds in the lake in June.)

“At the end of the summer, there is very low oxygen in the lake,” says Pelletier. “We used to lose a lot of fish because of this. As well, we weren’t able to open the lake to ice fishing in the winter. There just weren’t any fish. Now, we hope we can keep the lake open year-round.”

Pelletier says the association bought a windmill from Thistle Springs Trout Farm near Carleton Place, Ont. The windmill powers a piston pump which pushes air through an underground piping system to near the centre of the lake.

50 Years Ago - Aug. 22, 1973

Paving progress: The road paving program for Pontiac has shown great progress during this summer with newly covered stretches in every part of the county.

Already completed are many parts of Shawville, Bryson and Campbell’s Bay, also the route from Fort Coulonge to the famous covered bridge which itself is a great asset to the county.

Roads to Chapeau and Vinton to Waltham are also complete and work is in progress on Calumet Island as well as on a new section from Wolf Lake to Masham.

Ladysmith’s third Antique Car Rally and homestead display: Last Sunday the TCRA held the third annual Antique Day which was as usual a success and was very well attended, starting with a parade of antique cars, horse riders and decorated floats and various other attractions.

Later on the grounds, an assortment of homesteading displays were demonstrated such as horse shoeing, shingle making, wood sawing, broad axe and corner cutting, washing, candle and butter making and maple syrup making.

Threshing by mill and flail and old time grain cradling were demonstrated.

There was also a display of a good assortment of farm machinery and engines, including an old time stump puller.

75 Years Ago - Sept. 2, 1948

Local News: Two pen pals, who started corresponding 40 years ago, met recently for the first time. They are Miss Mabel Nightingale, a teacher and magistrate of Barton-on-Humber, Lincolnshire, England, and Mrs. Howard H. Walsh of Norway Bay, Que.

The two women began their acquaintance when both were school girls, one in England and the other in Canada. During the first world war, Mrs. Walsh’s brother visited Miss Nightingale’s home in Sheffield, which sealed the friendship between the two girls. On his return, Mr. Bert Walsh introduced his wife, Mrs. Edna Walsh to the circle of friendship. In Autumn of 1947, a visit was planned for the summer by the Queen Mary to New York.

After a month spent in the States, one of the greatest thrills of Miss Nightingale’s life was when she stepped out of the train at Ottawa and was greeted by these three friends for the first time.

Shawville Horticultural Society held its annual flower and vegetable show in Hynes Hall on Friday. The show was a decided success as there was a large exhibit of the various kinds of flowers and vegetables.

The purpose of by-law No. 143 in Bristol is to prohibit the unnecessary blowing of car horns and the use of abusive and profane language on the streets, roads and public places in this municipality and also to limit the speed of motor vehicles in the village of Bristol and in the part of this municipality known as Norway Bay to twenty miles per hour. Infractions of this by-law will render the offender liable to a fine of ten dollars for each offence.

100 Years Ago - Aug. 23, 1923

Local News: The wild, rugged scenery at the Calumet Falls, which many have journeyed there to view and admire, will in the course of the next two or three years, undergo a change that practically amounts to obliteration, if the scheme of development, now in its initial stage, is carried out as contemplated.

The succession of chutes, cataracts and seething water stretches, which comprise the half-mile or so of the Calumet channel below Bryson village, will with the consummation of the great power development project now begun; disappear entirely to give place to a broad, placid sheet of water, held in suspense, as it were, by the immense dam which is to block the channel at its narrowest point.

A very heavy thunderstorm passed over this section on Tuesday night last between nine and ten o’clock and during its course, lightning struck a barn filled with hay, about a mile south of the village. In a moment after the crash, the barn was a roaring mass of flame, which threw its reflection for miles around. A number of citizens got out their cars in the pouring rain and speeded off in the direction of the fire. The barn was a complete loss with about 40 tons of hay.

A couple of weeks ago, the police made a raid on the premises of a farmer in Alice township, Renfrew county, and seized a still along with a quantity of mash and some moonshine whiskey. The farmer was fined $200 and costs.

125 Years Ago - Aug. 18, 1898

Local News: A very broken weather of the past week, retarded the progress of harvesting very much. A very large quantity of grain throughout the county has been cut, but owing to the often recurring rain spells, comparatively little has been housed.

Prompt action on the part of a few of the neighbours on Sunday afternoon, prevented what would have been a serious fire at Mr. Wm. Wilson’s, in a very short time. As it was four or five feet square of the roof of the summer kitchen, around the stove-pipe was blazing up cheerfully, so-to-speak, when the “bucket brigade” intervened and quickly deluged the flames.

Nine of our Shawville village ladies packed themselves into a stage on Thursday last and drove down to Norway Bay where they spent a very pleasant afternoon.

André and Louis Riopelle were arrested on Tuesday last and lodged in jail to await examination as to what they know about the death of Leon Boyer. An autopsy was performed upon the remains of Leon Boyer, the victim of the Eardley road tragedy by doctors from Hull. They made a thorough examination of the injuries which caused Boyer’s death and while they will not say anything as to the result of their examination, having been so instructed by the crown authorities, it is expected they will make a startling statement. A new witness, David Dube has been secured for the prosecution. He is a peddler and while traveling towards Aylmer the night of the tragedy, met André Riopellle driving Boyer’s horses a short distance from the spot where Boyer was found. At the time, there was the form of a man lying in the bottom of the waggon and Dube thought the man must be either very drunk or dead. As Riopelle has claimed he did not drive Boyer’s horses at all until after awakening and finding Boyer gone, this story of Dube’s is decidedly bad for Riopelle’s defense.