The Way We Were – August 2, 2023

25 Years Ago - July 29, 1998

Red Wings sign Rodgers: After toiling for six years in the minor leagues, Bryson’s Marc Rodgers may be headed to the big league.

Rodgers, 26, signed a two-way contract with the Stanley Cup champion Detroit Red Wings last week. In a two-way contract, a player is paid one salary if he sticks with the NHL team and a lower salary if sent to the minors.

“I’m real excited about going to the Stanley Cup champions,” says Rodgers. “It’s something every kid dreams about. Of course, I’ll go anywhere I have a chance to play.”

The Red Wings’ training camp begins Sept. 13 and Rodgers says the fact the Red Wings lost a couple of players from last year’s team may help his chances.

QYF calf competition: The Quebec Young Farmers’ annual calf rally pits team against team but the spirit of the event goes beyond competition.

This year’s rally held in Shawville from Thursday to Sunday provided another example of young people from other communities in Quebec and Ontario getting together for a fun time.

“We had a water fight Sunday afternoon,” says QYF president Mavis Judd, adding the water fight is an annual event after the rally is finished.

The rally had about 110 entries which is about average, says Judd.

“You see a lot of the same people and meet new people,” she says.

This year’s rally introduced a new fun event, the Farmers’ Olympics. The events included the round bale roll, wagon pull, milking, separator assembly, hay bale maze, trike and wagon obstacle course and the wake-up-get-dressed-and-put-the-goats-in-the-pen race.

50 Years Ago - Aug. 8, 1973

Bryson Centennial Homecoming Week: Friday evening’s ceremony of the bringing of the flame from Parliament Hill was impressive with the Queen, Patsy Devlin and all the princesses, Centennial Chairman Ron Coyne and Mrs. Coyne, Mayor and Mrs. Leo Piché and the councilors of the village of Bryson.

Saturday’s parade surpassed all expectations. Thirty floats took part with about half coming from outside neighbours and half local.

The Bryson fire brigade mounted an antique fire-wagon which was quite an attraction.

Shawville brought up its town float complete with the Shawville Concert Band. Also from Shawville were the Lions float, four antique cars driven by Ray Sheppard, Alvin Brown, David Hodgins and Gordon Alexander.

Saturday evening’s special Protestant worship service and Sunday morning’s special Catholic mass were both attended by large crowds and devolved into great reunions of people who had not been together for years.

Shawville pet show and parade: On Saturday, a most interesting menagerie of animals appeared at the Shawville Centennial Pet Show and Parade.

The Pet Show was under the leadership of Mrs. Grant Rogers with the Shawville 4-H Homemakers lending a helping hand. Our honourable judges for the event were Mrs. Jack Barr, Mrs. Bert Horner, Mrs. Dave MacKenzie and Mrs. Donald Paul.

Some of the owners and winners of the dog competition were: best groomed category: Marjorie Green, Mary Rowat, Pat Collins. Most obedient category: Patricia Brandum, Marilyn York, Marjorie Green.

Some of the owners and winners of the cat competition were: fluffiest category: Scott Horner, Debbie Morrison, Connie Beattie. Biggest category: Kim Lemay, Janey Goodfellow, Marina Webster.

Some of the owners and winners of the bird competition were: most colourful and also most talkative, in both categories: Heather Rogers, John Langford.

75 Years Ago - Aug. 19, 1948

Local News: Shawville Council has declared Wednesday, Aug. 25 a civic holiday to enable citizens to attend the Ottawa fair.

The regular monthly meeting of Pontiac Community Hospital Women’s Auxiliary was held on Tuesday afternoon with twelve members present. At this meeting there were twenty articles mended, nineteen articles completed and ninety-seven articles cut out, to be finished at home. At the close of the meeting, refreshments were served by the hostesses, Mrs. R.P. Eades, Mrs. A.H. Horner and Mrs. C.J. Caldwell.

Ira Young, retired C.P.R. locomotive engineer and a resident of Shawville for the past 48 years, died Sunday after several months illness. Born at Bristol, Que., early in life Mr. Young entered the service of the C.P.R. He retired last November.

Prospects are that the number of clubs and enrollment in boys and girls club work in 1948 will set a new high record for recent years.

New types of clubs include turnip, tomato and grape-growing clubs.

Ad: Cleaning, pressing, dyeing. Pick-up and delivery service Fort Coulonge to Quyon. Enjoy looking your best, we do the rest. We do all kinds of alterations and repairs. Pontiac Dry Cleaners, Shawville: telephone 170.

100 Years Ago - Aug. 9, 1923

Local News: Centenary celebration was great success: largest crowd ever seen in Shawville enjoys splendid program: The big fete, towards which so many had been looking forward for the past three months has come and in its turn, has been joined to the multitude of events which go to make up the history of this place and neighbourhood; to be looked backward to, we trust, with pleasant recollections when the youth of today, if so minded, will fifty years hence take similar steps to commemorate the reaching of our century milestone.

All summed up, a very complete and varied program was on tap when the opening day of the celebration dawned upon a community that was fully alive to the significance of the occasion and had made preparation for it, such as had never been attempted. The display of flags and bunting was profuse and well distributed and some of the private decorations were really elaborate. Quite a number of the “Old Boys”, drawn together from all parts of the Dominion and the United States were on deck to greet each other and be greeted and welcomed by the old residents from whom they had separated years, in some cases, many years ago.

During the first afternoon, the “Musical Ride” competition took place and brought out about a dozen participants. This interesting performance was the only saddle event on the program.

The exhibition hall was given over to a display of what may be appropriately called “reminders” of the old days. These consisted of photos and portraits of pioneer settlers of the district, many of whom have long since passed from life’s stage. Also on display were ancient articles of furniture, and a couple of musical instruments, one of these a melodion, the first instrument to do duty in old St. Paul’s Church and which would be difficult to duplicate today.

125 Years Ago - Aug. 4, 1898

Local News: As a result of an investigation into the accident on the C.P.R. at Pembroke Sunday morning, the night operator at Pembroke and the conductor on the up-special passenger train have been discharged for negligence.

The heat seems to make no difference in the movements of the commercial “drummer”. He gets here daily by twos and threes just the same.

The exceptionally hot weather of July has contributed to bringing in the harvest very fast. A great deal of grain will be fit to cut by the end of the week and a quantity is already harvested.

This is the busiest season in years in the matter of towing logs from Canadian to Michigan ports. A large fleet of tugs is engaged and the lumbermen are getting as much out of Ontario as possible before the prohibition of exporting logs goes into effect.

Last week’s Advance reports of a shocking accident occurring about seven o’clock in the evening at the residence of Mrs. John McLaren in Torbolton.

Miss Tenie Mitchell, companion of Mrs McLaren of Ottawa who is spending the summer here, accompanied by Miss Lizzie McNee were returning from the river in a heavy farm cart and when driving up a steep hill and pausing to rest, the heavily laden cart overpowered the horse. The vehicle upsetting, Miss Mitchell was killed upon the spot, her neck being dislocated. Miss McNee’s head was badly cut and it is feared that she has received serious internal injuries. She is now under the care of Dr. Groves of Quyon who was promptly in attendance.

Miss Mitchell was the young lady who made such a gallant but unavailing effort to rescue Master Speck who was drowned near the same place a few days ago.