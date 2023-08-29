The Way We Were – August 30, 2023

25 Years Ago - Aug. 26, 1998

Bristol Ridge Pentecostal Mission’s 80th anniversary: On Aug. 22, Bristol Ridge Pentecostal Mission’s 80th anniversary banquet was held at Bristol Town Hall.

A delicious meal was catered by a group from Masham. After the meal, former ministers in attendance were each asked to speak briefly: Rev. Lloyd Richardson who was minister at the church from 1951-1953, Rev. Harold Beaudry from 1953-55, Rev. Ron Peacock from 1955-58, Rev. Bob Seaboyer from 1960-62, Rev. Keith Goodman from 1971-74, Rev. David Purdie 1975-80, his wife Margaret Purdie 1980-82, Rev. Garry Hobbs 1982-95.

The present pastor, Rev. Leslie Grant, was the emcee. He related some memories he had of the area and the history of the church from its humble beginning to the present time.

Citizens committee endorses candidates: The Pontiac Municipality election campaign kicked off Monday with the introduction of three candidates at the Women’s Institute hall in Quyon.

More than 70 people crowded the hall to hear the candidates introduce themselves and their initiatives.

The Citizens Committee of Quyon is endorsing three candidates for the upcoming election: Bruce Campbell for mayor, Roger Larose for councilor in North Onslow ward and Hawley Lepine for councilor in Quyon.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 2.

50 Years Ago - Sept. 5, 1973

Shawville King Street residence burned to the ground in early Saturday blaze: Six-year-old Robert and seven-year-old Kirk Tubman were sleeping downstairs in their King Street house because of the heat last Friday night. Their parents were in bed upstairs when the phone rang about twenty minutes to two Saturday morning.

The call was from Mrs. Eddie Alexander, Edith Tubman’s mother, who was checking on the whereabouts of her young son.

After the call, Edith started back upstairs to bed when she heard a bang and realized suddenly that the whole house was on fire.

She screamed to her husband, ran back downstairs and got the children outside. Her husband, Reg couldn’t make the stairs which were engulfed in flames so he jumped out the second story window, landing on the clothes line stand, safely except for an injury to one toe.

Three neighbours called in the alarm and the first fireman on the scene was Roy Thoms who works with Reg Tubman at Sheppard Motors. Roy first checked to be sure the people were all out of the house and then went to get the fire truck and returned with it and the Shawville Fire Brigade.

There was no hope of saving the building but they successfully protected the surrounding houses from the spreading flames which reached a height of thirty five feet at the peak of the fire.

Storm damage Monday mostly to power lines: The three minutes which shook the Pontiac Monday evening were between 6:10 and 6:13 pm and caused havoc in a belt from Fort Coulonge to Eardley.

Lightning and high winds, blowing down heavy trees and branches, caused so much damage to the electrical lines of Quebec Hydro that four crews of two or three men each worked around the clock twice, twenty four hours, and still had not reached all the downed lines.

The belt of damage is about fifty miles long with the most severe toll in broken service on Calumet Island, in the Radford substation area which includes Sand Bay, Stark’s Corners, Portage du Fort and Bristol and a section around Quyon. A total of eight transformers were burned out by the storm with up to a hundred trees down over the lines.

75 Years Ago - Sept. 16, 1948

Local News: The Shawville Community Band under the direction of Bandmaster Finlayson, presented its second annual concert in the theatre on Wednesday. The Master of Ceremonies was Mr. J. Tolhurst, Chairman of the Band Committee. The stage, decorated in maroon and gold, blended with the uniforms worn by the members of the band. The trumpet solos by the bandmaster and Ken Smyth were excellent. A quartet made up of four members of the band: Norris Jones, trumpet; Gordon Paul, alto sax; Charles Hines, baritone; and John Howard, bass played Monk’s well-known hymn, “Abide with Me”.

The officers of Shawville Fair, Sept. 23, 24, 25, are busy preparing for the first class “B” fair ever to be held in Pontiac, which means a great increase in exhibits and improved general program day and night. The additional prize money offered in all regular and special classes is increasing the interest in exhibits for the main hall and in livestock so as to make space for exhibits. This year the centre rotunda section of the hall will again be occupied by the photo centre. This entire area will be given over to the photo display of the new Pontiac Community Hospital, which will also include a scale model of the hospital grounds.

100 Years Ago - Sept. 6, 1923

Local News: Quyon Fair is Wednesday and Thursday of this week; Campbell’s Bay Fair is Wednesday and Thursday of next week and Shawville Fair is Sept 17, 18 and 19.

Recent rains, although too late to improve the grain, have been a benefit to the potato crop and pasturage and have furnished a supply of water where in many cases none existed.

Premier King will sail for England on Sept. 22 to reach London in time for the opening of the Prime Minister’s Conference on October 1.

A large quantity of wire for the power line for the Hull-Ottawa Co. was unloaded at the station here in Shawville last week. The poles are now erected from Somerville’s to a point near Parker’s station.

Ad: Shawville Woollen Mills: For fifty years the Shawville Woollen Mills have made your own wool into rolls, batts, blankets, yarn, white and grey kersey and sheeting. A pound of shoddy has never entered this business. Our roll cards are now in perfect condition. Freight paid on consignment of 100 pounds and over. A note in the top of the bag will tell us what you want. Shipping tags on application.

125 Years Ago - Sept. 1, 1898

Local News: The steamer J.L. Murphy, after a short season’s work, has been laid up at Portage du Fort.

Freight is being boated across the river at Des Joachims in consequence of the bridge there being in a dangerous condition.

Although pronounced in an unsafe condition, there seems as yet to be no impediment to traffic over the Portage du Fort bridge. That this structure, which accommodates so large a portion of this community should be allowed to go to decay, is to say the least of it, a crying shame.

Another of the early pioneers of the Gatineau region has passed away in the person of M.P. Grace of Gracefield who passed away on Wednesday last. He was one of the original promoters of the Gatineau Valley Railway and was a progressive man, having been mayor of Gracefield for several years. The late Alonzo Wright, M.P.. who was a lifelong friend of the deceased, at the request of the people, called the town after him as a tribute to its founder and leading citizen, many years ago.

The rails on the Pembroke Southern Railway are now laid to within 12 miles of Pembroke and construction work into that town will be completed in three weeks.

After a somewhat lengthy trial in which a great deal of interest was manifested, Recorder Champagne of Hull committed André Riopelle to stand trial before the Court of Queen’s Bench on the charge of complicity in the death of Leon Boyer of Black Bay, Eardley. “Take any man” said the recorder, “who has lost his traveling companion, what is his first duty if he is at all friendly to him? It is invariably to go and look for him at the earliest possible opportunity. That is exactly what Riopelle did not do in the case of Boyer. Moreover he went and told a very different story of what he knew to the deceased’s parents. He showed on that occasion criminal neglect.”

The prisoner turned pale at this sentence and answered to a last question put by the court that he was innocent.