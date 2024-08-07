The Way We Were – August 7, 2024

25 Years Ago - Aug. 4, 1999

Walls come tumbling down: A part of Shawville’s heritage came down with the destruction of the Shawville-Clarendon fire hall Saturday. The deteriorating hall was torn down to make room for a new hall which will be completed later this year.

But the hall didn’t come down without a few firemen grabbing some pieces of history. It has long been tradition for firemen to sign their name and the date of the fire on boards at the top of the fire hall tower while waiting for hoses to dry after a fire. Among the boards salvaged were the signatures of George B. Tucker, who fought a fire at Mrs. Walter Elliott’s Feb. 13, 1937 and Lloyd Dagg who was called to a fire at the Hornerite Church stables July 27, 1941.

Booth log recovered: If you were one of the 850 people who attended Sunday’s open house of the Coulonge Chutes, you may want to make a trip back soon.

Workers of the Coulonge Chutes recovered a log from the river which came from one of J.R. Booth’s logging camps.

The log, which has the famous lumber baron’s signature stamp on the end, has been in the water since at least the early 1930’s, says Coulonge Chutes manager Helen Routliffe.

The log will soon become part of the growing display at the Coulonge Chutes.

Some 850 people took in the Chutes during last weekend’s open house. Craft vendors and local artisans added to the day, as did music provided by Cardinal Enterprises.

“It’s just lovely,” says visitor Agnes Kluke from Bryson. “I don’t know why people from around here forget to come here.”

50 Years Ago - Aug. 7, 1974

Coulonge paddlers win both major events at Calumet Island canoe races: There was alot of action on Sunday at the Calumet Island Picnic. One of the main attractions was the canoe races organized by the Lamothe brothers, Mike and Philip.

The first canoe race was for endurance and speed. It started in the front of Albert’s Hotel, at the count of three, all twenty canoers paddled frantically down river against a stiff wind that picked up waves a yard high. Two canoes upset before they reached the first buoy where they made a turn and started upstream. They made a second turn around a small island and headed back to the starting point.

The winners of this race were Rene Francoeur and Victor Sauriol from Fort Coulonge. The second canoe was also from Fort Coulonge. They were Ronald Henri and Claude Lacroix.

The second race was a slalom race where the canoers had to pass in and out of gates. Mike and Philip Lamothe went into this race for the fun of it and came in first.

Everyone enjoyed the race and had a great deal of fun. A few canoes tipped but that was to be expected and nobody got hurt, only very wet.

Quyon Fastball Tourney: Further reports from the Pontiac Fast Ball Tournament held at Quyon last week include a new and rather novel ball pitching contest which was conducted on the side. Four classes in this unique competition were held which involved accuracy in pitching a regulation fast ball.

Ladies winner was Janey Graham, boys under 12, Kevin Fraser; boys 12 to 16 Danny Graham. The winner in the men’s class was Willie Coté.

Trophies for these classes were donated by an old time Quyon boy and sports fan, Richard Chevrier.

The Quyon team journeyed to Kemptville Sunday to take part in a large tournament in that town. They were matched against the highly rated Belleville team. It was a keenly contested game with the Quyon group losing out to their adversaries by the close score of 2-0.

75 Years Ago - Aug. 11, 1949

Local News: Last Sunday an interesting service was held in the Radford United Church, conducted by the student pastor, Mr. W.J. Bryson. The church had been closed for a month for renovation and was opened again with a re-dedication service by the pastor.

There was a fair attendance on Friday night at the meeting of Shawville Rotary Club. President Neil Drummond was in the chair and secretary Harland C. Rowat took the minutes. The speaker for the evening was Mr. W.E. Haughton, K.C. of Ottawa, whose theme was “It’s great to be a Canadian”.

Thirteen students of Shawville High School obtained their High School Leaving certificates.

Ad: Cone’s Taxi - L. Cone, Prop.; Prompt and courteous service; Shawville, Que. Telephone 182 - days; 36 - nights and Sundays.

Ad: Shawville Theatre programs: Friday and Saturday: “It Ain’t Hay” with Bud Abbott and Lou Costello; Monday and Tuesday: “Tycoon” with John Wayne and Loraine Day.

100 Years Ago - July 31, 1924

Local News: On Monday, the Agricultural Society No. 1 of Pontiac will give free riding and driving lessons to ladies and gentlemen who wish to learn or exhibit their light horses at the fall fairs in the art of riding and driving for exhibition. An expert will be in charge from Ottawa and there will be no charge. Saddle horses at 10 a.m. Harness horses at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, H.M. Cuthbertson of Wakefield and party visited the power plant at Calumet Falls and while at the foot of the hill where the tap in the main water pipe is located, Mr. Geo. Pritchard laid a No. 2 Brownie camera on the running board of a new Star special auto with Shawville district license, that was standing under the trees. In leaving the Chutes, somehow the camera was forgotten and not missed til the party returned to Green Lake. If this item should come under the eye of the owner of the Star auto referred to, he would oblige very much by letting THE EQUITY know.

The anniversary social of the Bristol Memorial Church on Wednesday evening proved a decided success. A large number gathered to enjoy the good things provided in the way of refreshments and program. The tables were very tastefully decorated and skilfully served. The most enjoyable program consisted of instrumental and vocal selections with recitations.

125 Years Ago - Aug. 10, 1899

Local News: About 200 Pontiac people enjoyed the delights of a trip up the Gatineau on Monday by availing themselves of the cheap rates afforded by the railway employees to attend their third annual picnic at Wakefield village.

At the several stations along the line, fresh contingents boarded the cars so that by the time Hull city was reached, the excursion party had assumed rather respectably-sized proportions. About noon the scream of the locomotive announces that the train is approaching Wakefield and soon a glimpse of the neat little hamlet is obtained. About two o’clock the program of sports for the afternoon was entered into under the direction of Rev. F.R. Taylor and were of the general character, observed on such occasions, including a tug-of-war between teams selected from the trackmen of the P.P.J. and G.V. Railways. At the conclusion of the program, the crowd withdrew to a dancing pavilion where the Rev. Mr. Taylor announced the successful competitors and distributed the prizes.

The excursion train left Wakefield on the return trip at six o’clock and all expressed the utmost satisfaction with the trip and were loud in their praises of the natural beauties of the Gatineau Valley.

Harvesting operations have begun in many places through this section. Farmers are complaining of their oats suffering from the ravages of some kind of an insect found on the leaves of the grain.

A couple of Bristol parties went out to the Kazabazua plains last week for a few days’ berry picking and fishing.

Mr. D. Gillies, M.L.A., spent Thursday last at Shawville and vicinity, purchasing horses for the lumbering operations of the firm. We understand he became the owner of a few very choice animals at prices that were satisfactory to the sellers.

Mr. George Palmer who has been for many years mayor of the municipalities of Otter Lake and Leslie had to resign on account of failing health and his resignation has been accepted.

Mr. A.J. Jackson was at Norway Bay last week, adorning Dr. Lyon’s new summer cottage with a well-blended combination of pigments which has set off the neat little structure to a T. Everyone around the Bay, it is said, are envious of the doctor’s snug and well-designed summer abode and those who have not yet built, are bound to have one like it, of course.