The Way We Were – January 31, 2023

25 Years Ago - Jan. 27, 1999

Former NHLers thrill Coulonge crowd: Despite the balmy conditions which moved many activities indoors, the new organizers of the Fort Coulonge Winter Carnival were pleased with their first attempt.

The Fort Coulonge Minor Hockey Association took over the carnival this year, scaling it back to one day, Saturday, from the previous three-day carnival.

A highlight was a game between the Ottawa Senators’ Alumni, which actually featured former NHLers from various teams, and the Fort Coulonge Minor Hockey Association coaches and volunteers.

Minor Hockey president Garry Ladouceur said the former NHLers attracted a good crowd and delighted many fans by signing autographs after the game.

Players included Brad Marsh, who ended his career with the Senators, Fred Barrett, who played 13 years for Minnesota, and his brother John, who played for Detroit and Washington.

All in all, Ladouceur was pleased with the carnival day, adding that none of it could have been done without the numerous volunteers and sponsors.

Ag dinner brings in $2,300 for CT scan: Judging by the crowd on Saturday night the people of Chapeau already know the importance of a CT scan. All 225 tickets at $20 a shot were sold out. Combined with a silent auction, about $2,300 was raised.

That’s especially significant in Chapeau, a town just 30 minutes from a hospital in Pembroke, as opposed to an hour from Shawville.

“Out of habit, we turned to Ontario for health-care services,” explained Suzanne Lapierre, president of the Chapeau Agricultural Society. “Then we realized we have those services right here at home, and the better care is coming from PCH.”

Since the campaign was launched in August, more than $117,500 has been raised for the CT scan. Dr. Tom O’Neill, president of the PCH Foundation, which has spearheaded the campaign, said he is not surprised. “People have always been very generous, despite Pontiac being one of the poorest regions in Quebec.”

50 Years Ago -Jan. 30, 1974

Fort Coulonge curling rink burned down: Fire of an unknown origin broke out in the wee hours of Thursday, Jan. 24, destroying the Fort Coulonge curling rink.

The building of wooden construction was totally destroyed and brought a close call to nearby buildings. However, the ever efficient and capable Fort Coulonge Fire Department kept things under control and saved the community from further loss.

The rink was built in 1956 with volunteer labour and contributions of material from various business enterprises and individuals, as well as the key support and leadership of the founding fathers: Merv Pearson, Dr. Laycock, Lorne Routliffe, James Duke, Bob Colton, Hugh Proudfoot, Tommy Jewell, Harney Ward, Rudolphe Labine, and Claude Marion.

Many calls of sympathy and regret have been received by Mrs. Betty Pearson, attesting to the fact that while our rink may not have ranked with other more imposing structures, it did enjoy a rare measure of popularity for sportsmanship, friendliness and “such good fun”.

Hockey League now into Play-offs: Pontiac House tops league: The Shawville Hockey League wound up its regular season play Thursday night.

Series “A” has Pontiac House, first place finishers, pitted against Pepsi, the third place team. Second place Clarendon Hotel will meet Pontiac Electric in Series “B”.

Clarendon Hotel and Pontiac House are the favoured teams but Pepsi won their share over the season and Pontiac Electric, with a newly acquired goaltender, is perfectly capable of pulling an upset.

Tuesday night, Pontiac House defeated Clarendon Hotel 7-2 in a lively game. Scoring for Pontiac House were Charlie Dagg with 3, Larry Andrews, Peter Hodgins, John Atkinson and Jerry Barber each added singles.

Replying for Clarendon Hotel were George Coles and Don Knox.

75 Years Ago - Jan. 27, 1949

Local News: Fire completely destroyed the farm home of Mr. and Mrs. James Carson on the Front Road of Clarendon, near Clarendon Station at noon Tuesday. Mr. Carson was away at the time working on the Portage development and Mrs. Carson with her three-year-old son, Bobby and the baby Earl, were alone except for a young girl, France Laviolette staying with her. They heard a roaring upstairs and discovered the attic a mass of flames, likely caused by a defective chimney.

There was no phone or neighbours near, so Miss Laviolette was sent with the children, to the home of David Davis, some distance away to give the alarm, while Mrs. Carson started to take things from the house. Most of their belongings, because of the rapid spread of the flames, was a complete loss. The house was rented from Wesley Dagg.

The Y.P.U. of the United Church had an interesting meeting on Wednesday night with Miss Faye McDowell in charge. It took the form of a humourous debate on the subject, “resolved that a tidy crank makes a better wife than a jolly slouch”.

Shawville Seniors defeated the Coulonge Senators last Thursday night at Fort Coulonge in a scheduled game of the Pontiac Senior Hockey League by a score of 4-2. Poor ice prevented the teams making much headway in the first period, but Coulonge managed to tally once, credit going to Frank Ethier assisted by John Gervais. In the second frame, Shawville scored twice with Mickey Hodgins and Red Dale receiving credit. In the third period, Palma Soucie scored the second goal for Coulonge with McTiernan and H. McCredie adding two for Shawville.

The first game for this district of the Quebec Rural High School Hockey League was played at the local arena with Shawville High School defeating Buckingham High School by a score of 5-3.

100 Years Ago - Jan. 24, 1924

Local News: Our townsman, Hilliard Hodgins, who spent a couple of days at the Ottawa Winter Fair last week, accompanied by his little son, Lee, reports that the event far surpassed any previous exhibition he had attended, both in the quality of stock exhibited and in attendance.

A very large crowd attended the first hockey match of the season in Shawville on Thursday evening last, which was won by Shawville’s senior team by a good margin. The game was both disappointing to the spectators as well as the manager of the local team, as the team called “Gunners”, which were billed to play, on account of having several of their men injured in a city league, were substituted with some of Ottawa’s intermediate players.

Charlie Bolam, the Campbell’s Bay star, who happened to be in town for a couple of days on business, played with the locals and demonstrated that he had not forgotten the art of stick-handling, although it was his first appearance on ice this season. Frank Finnigan, who is starring with the Ottawa Montagnards, city senior league leaders, has been nursing an injured leg and only played a few minutes in the final period but managed to connect with the twine twice, with apparently, much ease. Hilton Findlay, the local stone wall defense-man, not only held his reputation, but made a couple of brilliant solo rushes that netted the goods. Turriff at left wing, and Mackay in goal also played good hockey and taking the team as a whole, it seemed too bad that their opponents were not of a more formidable character.

125 Years Ago - Jan. 26, 1899

Local News: It is expected work on the extension of the P.P.J. line will begin in the month of March when the rock cutting which requires to be done will be undertaken.

Mr. W.H. Lucas is doing a rushing business at present, as is also our blacksmith, Mr. J. Rennick and Mr. Robert Latham.

Mr. J.R. Booth of Ottawa mourns the loss of his youngest daughter, May Belle, who passed away on Monday morning after a long illness. She was 23 years old.

The public installation of officers held by Court Shawville, I.O.F., on Wednesday evening of last week was a most successful affair, so far as attracting a large crowd of people was concerned, and entertaining them in a manner hospitable and to some extent instructive.

The installation was the first item of the evening’s proceedings, after which refreshments (in abundance) were served.

An impromptu programme, comprising of a few songs and readings and a speech or two, then occupied the time til 10:30 when the audience dispersed, evidently satisfied that they had made no mistake in coming out.