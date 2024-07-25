The Way We Were – July 24, 2024

7 Views

25 Years Ago – July 21, 1999

Summerfest raises money for youths: The Portage summer festival turned into a huge success as hot, summery weather and a varied line-up of events drew 500-plus people to the three day affair.

“There were really good turnouts for all the events,” says organizer Joe Cameron.

Proceeds from the festival go towards the Portage Youth Association, a six-month-old organization for children under the age of 17 years old. Cameron says the association’s 13 members are in charge of organizing activities for about 70 kids.

“We try to organize activities to keep them off the streets,” says Linda Cameron, Joe’s wife and a member of the organization.

Beginning with bingo Friday night, the festival resumed Saturday morning with the kids taking on the parents in a fun ball game, with the parents winning by one run.

One of the highlights of the weekend was the hilarious “Miss Peach” contest. Nine contestants vied for the title, with Bruce Elliott winning top “Peach.”

On Sunday, about 30 kids, dressed in colourful costumes; wheeled down Church Street for a colourful bike parade, complete with an escort from the Portage Fire Department.

Storm tears tin off Bristol barn: Intense storms continue to plague Pontiac this summer with the most recent winds tearing half the roof off a barn in the Municipality of Bristol Saturday.

“One piece of tin was driven into the ground about two feet,” says Elaine Russett, who, along with her husband, Leslie Russett, witnessed the storm which blew in about 1:30 p.m.

The short-lived storm, a mix of rain, lightning and wind, also broke some of the barn’s windows. As well, lightning struck and destroyed the battery for their electric fence.

The Russetts, who have lived on their farm about seven kilometers east of Shawville, north of Hwy 148 since 1964, have never witnessed such a fierce storm.

50 Years Ago – July 24, 1974

Thirteen graduates in Nurse Assistants course: Mrs. G. Ralston N. Coordinator of the course, presented the graduates as follows: Henrietta Angus, Anne Bolger; Stephanie Bucher; Patricia Dorzek, Suzanne Gagnon; Cylenia Greer; Paulette Greer; Jane Hayes; Joy Hodgins; Verna Kelly; Grace Lawlor; Eleanor Little; Clara Russell.

Mr. Henry Johnston, Adult Education Officer, who helped guide the course to its successful conclusion, addressed the graduates, praising them for their hard work and consistent high marks and wishing them continuing success. He also spoke of the Adult Education Service’s hopes for another Nursing Assistants course in the future.Then Mr. Johnston presented the graduates with their Quebec Departmental Certificates.

Shawville Hospital Auxiliary: The regular meeting of the Shawville Hospital Auxiliary was held June 11 at the hospital.

The meeting was opened by the president, Mrs. Sturgeon, with prayer.

Thirty-six articles were mended, fourteen new binders sewn. Thirty-six new dishtowels were donated by the members. Five patchwork quilts made by Mrs. Warnie Richardson and Mrs. Murphy were donated.

The purchasing committee, Mrs. Christine Armour and Mrs. Jean Grant reported new drapes have been bought and made for six rooms on the first floor.

The meeting closed with benediction followed by a social hour and delicious refreshments by Mrs. Lennis Barr and Mrs. Gordon Paul.

75 Years Ago – July 28, 1949

Missing from our files

100 Years Ago – July 17, 1924

Local News: It can be safely said without any exaggeration that the “Community Sale” staged by our tradespeople last Tuesday was by far the most successful business venture ever attempted in Shawville and furnished conclusive evidence that the principle of cooperation, if acted upon in good faith invariably works out to the satisfaction of all concerned.

The G.F. Hodgins Co. Ltd. stated: “what about the sale? Well, it was some sale, the best one-day sale in our experience. We weren’t prepared for anything like it, in fact we were swept off our feet.”

Drought and high winds have practically ruined the grain crop prospect in this district. Many fields, it is said, will scarcely yield the equivalent of the seed sown. The hay harvest, however, promises to be a fair average.

Monday’s Ottawa Journal states that changes in the Dominion cabinet are likely to take place shortly. Messrs. Fielding, Low and Murphy to retire on account of ill health, to be succeeded by Hon. A.B. Hudson of Winnipeg; H.B. McGivern of Ottawa and A.R. McMaster of Brome.

Out of the tumult, the discord, the antagonism that conspicuously marked the Democratic convention which assembled in New York to nominate a candidate for the presidential election, came, strange to say; the choice of probably the best man available for that high honour, namely John W. Davis; a former U.S. ambassador to Great Britain. Yet whilst his selection seemed to be the only solution of the intense, unprecedented situation which developed in the course of the long, drawn-out struggle; that result may have come too late to be as fully effective as had the proceedings which led up to it become more harmonious and tranquil at an earlier stage of the game.

The Litchfield council is looking to the Ottawa River Power Co. for financial assistance towards the Bryson Road and deserves to get a liberal contribution from that source, as more damage has been done to that section of road during the past two seasons, as the direct result of the operations at the Chutes, than was occasioned by the traffic of the previous ten years.

Ad: Rinso is ideal for any wash-day method you use. If you like to boil your white cottons, Rinso will give you just the safe cleansing suds you need in the boiler. If you use a washing machine, follow the advice of the big washing machine manufacturers – use Rinso.

125 Years Ago – July 27, 1899

Local News: The most terrific thunderstorm of the season passed over this village about midnight on Thursday. Hail fell in some places but not sufficient to do any damage.

Farmers throughout the county had an exceedingly hard time of it last week endeavouring to save their hay crop, owing to the frequent rains. One Bristol farmer, who has a very heavy crop, says it is the worst season for saving hay he has ever experienced.

The Rev. William Knox and family are camping on a well-elevated and picturesque spot at the north end of Johnston’s Lake, Thorne.

The families of Mr. G.F. Hodgins and Mr. A. Smiley are camping at Norway Bay where the influx of visitors is daily on the increase.

Mr. O.B. Kemp of the Crown Land’s Department arrived in town on Thursday evening and on the following morning, accompanied by Mr. Wm. Clarke, C.L.A., drove out to Leslie to adjust some difficulties that have arisen between certain of the German settlers there.

Bicycle thieves are making themselves evident in many of the cities. The work seems to be done by an organized gang. The other day a wheel was taken from in front of the newspaper office in broad daylight.

Jack Hackins, while wheeling between Chelsea and Ottawa on Wednesday night last was attacked by robbers and relieved of his watch, cash and a revolver.

Patrick Dodds, a Wakefield farmer was in the stable between his two horses feeding them, when lightning struck the building and the two animals were killed. Dodds escaped unhurt.

The very wet weather we have been having has retarded the hay operations in Otter Lake. The grain and root crops are very promising so far.

Dr. and Mrs. H. Knox left here on Tuesday morning for the Adirondacks, where they will likely remain for the balance of the summer months. The doctor goes for the benefit of his health, which has been poorly since he returned from Colorado in the spring.

Ad: Fifty settlers wanted: to take up on or before August 1st, 56 irrigated farms in the vicinity of Lethbridge, Alberta.

The first 50 settlers granted special privileges. Selections given in order of application. A great opportunity. For particulars apply to Rev. Chas. McKillop, Renfrew, Ont.