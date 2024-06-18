The Way We Were – June 19, 2024

25 Years Ago - June 16, 1999

Down-burst wreaks havoc in Fort Coulonge: What many residents described as a small tornado wreaked havoc in Fort Coulonge and Mansfield Monday evening, toppling trees, downing wires and damaging buildings and cars.

Environment Canada said it wasn’t a tornado, but was likely a down-burst, a short-lived violent storm in which heavy rains push the air below it out like a fan, explained Pierre Vaillancourt.

The torrent of rain and winds lasted only a few minutes at around 5:50 p.m., but the damage left in its wake was great.

“Oh my God, it was so scary,” said Estelle Bertrand from her home in Le Bord de l’eau about three hours after the storm. The rain and winds were so strong Bertrand couldn’t even see her neighbour’s house about 20 metres away.

Just down the road, a large maple missed crashing onto Viola Martin’s house by about five metres. The vacant house next door wasn’t as lucky.

“It’s a real mess. A scary mess,” Martin said. “I wouldn’t want to go through that again.”

Father, son save man from drowning: Linus Duval went under the water twice after his boat capsized on the lake about 30 kilometres north of Fort Coulonge as he headed out to fish. Duval says the motor was in gear when he pulled the starter cord, causing the boat to twirl around before going upright and throwing him into the cold water about 50 feet from shore.

“When the motor stopped, I was in the water up to my neck,” says Duval, adding the water is about 30 feet deep where he went under.

“I feel lucky, I was glad those guys were close. I thank them.” “Those guys” were Bobby Laporte and his son, Scott, also of Campbell’s Bay who were heading towards shore when Scott noticed the boat flip over.

“I just happened to look and saw his boat go up in the air and he fell in the water,” says 12-year-old Scott. “Then I saw him go under and I said ‘Please, God, don’t let him die.’”

After he was alerted to the drowning man by his son, Bobby headed his boat towards Duval.

“I don’t think I would have seen him if the young lad hadn’t noticed him,” Bobby says.

50 Years Ago - June 19, 1974

Four seek election in Pontiac: The four candidates running in the federal election which takes place July 8 are: Mr. Sant Singh of Wakefield, official Progressive Conservative candidate; Mr. Raymond Carrier of Campbell’s Bay representing the New Democratic Party; Social Credit candidate is Mr. Emmanuel Petrin, a farmer, of Otter Lake; and Mr. Thomas Levebvre of Davidson, who has been the member of parliament representing Pontiac County for the past nine years, has been officially nominated to stand for election as the Liberal party candidate.

Belts: question of responsibility: Safety Canada: There has been an increasing number of letters to the editor in many newspapers across the nation with regard to the compulsory wearing of safety belts.

Those people who used to be against belts, and there are some, now say they appreciate the value of the belts but they are against the compulsory wearing factor. The two strongest and most frequent arguments are: “it’s my own life I’m risking” and “legislation won’t stop a fool being a fool”. The first is totally fallacious and the second questionable.

Conveniently overlooked is each driver’s responsibility to other road users, be they motorists, bicyclists or pedestrians and each driver’s responsibility to the Canadian taxpayer.

Studies show that 40 per cent of the deaths in automobile crashes in Canada could be prevented if all drivers and passengers wore lap belts and 53 per cent of such deaths could be prevented by use of combination lap and shoulder belts.

75 Years Ago - June 16, 1949

Local News: Thoroughly purturbed by the condition of Quebec Highway No. 8, Pontiac County Councillors at their quarterly meeting planned an appeal to Ray Johnston, M.L.A., asking the local member to invite Hon. Antonio Talbot, Minister of Roads and Alexandre Tache, Speaker of the Quebec House to inspect the highway and meet the mayors of the Pontiac municipalities.

In a statement by Ray Johnston on June 15: “Work on Quebec Highway No. 8 north of Quyon will commence within two weeks and it is expected that we will be able to come close to Shawville by early fall.”

Some sixty members of the Shawville Bowling League wound up the 1948-49 season with a dinner and good time Wednesday evening at the Blue Moon Hall in Shawville. The occasion was the annual banquet and presentation of trophies to winners in the Men’s League, the Mixed League and to individuals, men and women.

A toast to the King called for by the bowlers’ president, Elwood Dale, opened the dinner ceremonies which were carried from that point by the guest chairman, Rev. (Capt.) L.R. Mack, minister of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Shawville.

The first Shawville Troop of Boy Scouts held their meeting at their Bivouac on Wednesday evening. The new flag pole was set up and some decorating done with stones, which will subsequently be whitewashed. Acting under the guidance of Assistant Scout Master Charlie McDowell, the scouts have built a sod pier bridge across the creek which is very creditable.

100 Years Ago - June 12, 1924

Local News: The Standard Church and outbuildings at Radford were destroyed by fire from an unknown cause on Monday morning. Service was held in the building the previous day, but no fires were lit.

A report by phone reached town Sunday that the home of Mr. R. Findlay, McKee section, had been burglarized on Saturday evening, while Richard and his wife were out milking. A watch and $30 in money were taken. Three or four suspicious-looking characters had beens seen in the neighbourhood previously and on Saturday it is said one man was observed by a youth coming out of Findlay’s house and making off hurriedly.

Owing to the lateness of the season for cropping work, the attendance of farmers at the celebration for the King’s birthday on the Shawville fair grounds on June 3rd, under the auspices of C.P.A.S. No. 1, was not large. But considering that this was the first attempt to put on a program of this kind, the results were very satisfactory.

The committee had arranged for a good list of sports for school pupils from Bristol, Clarendon and Shawville up to grade eight inclusive, besides numerous free-for-all events.

125 Years Ago - June 22, 1899

Local News: Our milkmen, Messrs. Adam Hodgins and Robert Strutt, have provided themselves with new vehicles for the delivery of the lacteal fluid.

William Wallace, a farmer who lives about 6 miles from Renfrew, was bun-coed out of $400 last week by a pair of swindlers who worked a shop game on him on the pretense of buying his farm.

Miss Minnie Roy, eldest daughter of Mr. Alex Roy, of Elmside, passed away on the 10th inst., at the early age of sixteen years.

The report is current that J.H. Beemer has disposed of the “Zenith” galena mine at Rossport, Ont. to the Grand Calumet Mining Co. for the sum of $254,000.

Local horsemen are getting their animals into shape for the expected races here on Dominion Day, where several well contested events will be pulled off.

In the event of war with England, which seems very likely, it is stated that old Paul Kruger will be able to put 2,000 riflemen (armed with Mausers) and 1,000 artillerymen into the field. Most of the latter are reported to be drawn from the German and Dutch armies.

If the Georgian Bay and Ottawa canal scheme ever sees fruition, no man so much as W.J. Poupore may claim credit for the achievement.

The windows facing east and south of the Pontiac House were operated upon last week by an awning maker from one of the Ottawa firms and now from each is suspended a neat little awning of red and white duck, which while adding to the exterior appearance of the building, contributes a great deal in the way of internal comfort these warm days.