The Way We Were – June 26, 2024

25 Years Ago - June 23, 1999

PASTA reports another success this year: The Pontiac Artists’ Studio Tour Association’s (PASTA) 10th annual tour closed on the weekend.

Artist and tour organizer Dale Shutt of Calumet Island says there were many new faces at the artists’ exhibits this year. One couple, new to the tour, drove from Morrisburg to view the artists’ works.

“I think it was quite successful,” Shutt says. “I’m quite happy with the attention, the sales and the enthusiasm of the visitors.”

Shutt says about 125 visitors passed through her Calumet Island home on the weekend, about half of what the other artists accommodated.

“I get about half of what the others do because I’m on the end of the route,” she says.

CHIP radiothon nets $8,600, new haircut for prez: Toby Stewart had a $12,000 haircut recently. As a last-ditch effort to top the $12,000 mark, Stewart promised listeners he would shave his head if they pledged more than $12,000 during the CHIP radiothon last month.

The president of CHIP’s board of directors made good on his promise a couple of weeks ago when director Annette Lepine shaved his head, live, on air, in CHIP’s Fort Coulonge studio.

A little more than $12,000 was pledged during the weekend telethon. CHIP’s director-general Jean-Pierre Beauchamp estimated after expenses are paid, the station will clear about $8,600.

50 Years Ago - June 26, 1974

Sunday was “Dief Day” all over Pontiac: “The Canada of my dreams and your destiny” - that’s the way John Diefenbaker who is about to win his twelfth election to the parliament of Canada (a record), described this nation to a cluster of reporters who hung on his every word as he chatted with villagers in Quyon, Shawville and Fort Coulonge last Sunday.

The Honourable John was in Pontiac with Sant Singh, the local Progressive Conservative candidate, turning the usual quiet Sunday into a festival. Hundreds were on hand to shake the hand of this past Prime Minister of Canada who has always seemed very close to Pontiac. Maybe it is because he has been here so often, both on official business and on holidays.

At Fort Colounge he met with the gathered throngs celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of their church at a giant outdoor bingo and picnic.

Among those present in Shawville were Warden Orla Young who greeted Mr. Diefenbaker to Pontiac stating that although he had been in this county many times before, it had probably never been on such an important occasion.

When Singh and Diefenbaker boarded their helicopter to return to Ottawa, and more speaking engagements for Canada’s indefatigable senior politician, plenty of those who had been involved in the whirlwind visit were tired out, but not Mr. Diefenbaker. He hopped onto the aircraft like a young lad and flew off into the beautiful Pontiac sky.

Ladies visit Victoria Lodge: On Wednesday, forty ladies visited Victoria Lodge in Gracefield.

Twenty eight of these ladies were members of the senior citizen “Sun Shine” Club of Shawville, accompanied by their friends.

The chartered bus left Shawville at 9 a.m., returning at 4:30 p.m.

All enjoyed a turkey dinner prepared by Winnifred Draper, wife of the proprietor.

The afternoon was enjoyed on the spacious grounds at the lodge and all agreed that the trip had been a very profitable way to end the club’s activities for the summer months.

75 Years Ago - June 23, 1949

Local News: An interesting meeting was held in the United Church Sunday School room Tuesday afternoon when over 40 babies of the Baby Band, with their mothers, met for a Baby Band Rally. The leader of the Baby Band, Mrs. Eckardt Elliott gave a brief address welcoming the mothers and babies. There were musical numbers and tea was served.

Rev. A.F. Fokes preached the dedication sermon for the new Rideau Hill Camp being opened this year by the United Church.

The new camp ground is about 50 acres in size and has a frontage of over a mile on the Rideau River.

With the federal election campaign nearing its close, the political pot in Pontiac is boiling fast and furious. The two old parties are working cooperatively to facilitate prompt and accurate returns of the vote on election night. Our understanding is that a battery of telephones will be set up in one of the party committee rooms in Shawville.

During the remaining days of the campaign, the Progressive Conservative Party will be heard over Station CHOV, Pembroke.

100 Years Ago - June 19, 1924

Local News: The second annual picnic held by Campbell’s Bay Agr. Society held last Tuesday was a very successful event, being favoured with excellent weather and a big attendance. The chief attractions were trotting races and baseball.

If you own a radio receiving set and have not procured a license, get busy and take out one before the end of the month or you stand a chance of being fined and lose the machine as well. The Radio branch of the Department of Marine and Fisheries have issued warning to that effect.

The June examinations for school teachers at Macdonald College published last week, show that the following Pontiac young ladies who attended that institution during the term just closed, were successful in obtaining diplomas: Annie Hamilton, Shawville; Isobel F. MacCallum, Shawville; Leila M. McDowell, Shawville; Herta F. Cornu, Beech Grove; Annie M.E. Gamble, Campbell’s Bay; Mildred E. Campbell, Wyman; Mary B. Storie, Bristol.

After the double defeat of June 3, Shawville Baseball team has been retrieving itself rather commendably, winning the second league game from Campbell’s Bay a few days later and defeating a Coulonge-Waltham combination in an exhibition game at C. Bay picnic on the 11th.

125 Years Ago - June 29, 1899

Local News: The Hon. George Bryson Jr. has succeeded in obtaining a special grant of two hundred dollars from the Commissioner of Agriculture, Quebec, towards completion of the new exhibition hall in Shawville.

The Quyon gold mine, the management of which has for some time been doing considerable development work in a quiet sort of way, has shown such a sign of improvement in the quality of the ore, that a double shaft has been put in under the management of Mr. P. Campbell. A new hoisting engine will be put in at once, says The Advance.

James Morrison, a nineteen-year-old farm labourer, living about six miles above Eardley, was drowned in the Ottawa River on Sunday morning.

Morrison, accompanied by two young sons of his employer, went to the river for a bath. The unfortunate young man, however, had been in the water but a short time when he took cramps and sank. The body was recovered a few hours afterwards. Morrison had no relatives in the vicinity. He was an orphan sent to Canada and placed with a farmer by an English institution.

Our lacrosse boys returned from Quyon in very jubilant spirits on Tuesday evening. The boys now seem willing and ready to face all comers on Dominion Day here in Shawville.

Mr. Richard Mitchell of Shawville, has resigned his position with Mr. J.H. Shaw and has been appointed Bailiff of the Superior Court of this district. Judge Lavergne made the appointment at Bryson on Wednesday last.

The attendance at the garden social given by the ladies of St. Paul’s Church on Wednesday evening last was favoured with fine weather but the attendance was not as large as the promoters had hoped for. An excellent tea was served and the evening was enjoyably spent in games and other harmless amusements.

Mr. Hibbard, C.E. and a staff of assistants, arrived here on Thursday evening last and on the following morning began the survey of a line of railway from a point a short distance east of the railway station, thence across the country in the direction of Portage du Fort.

The object of this survey, we understand, is to demonstrate to the railway committees of parliament that a practical route can be found for a railway from or near Shawville to Portage du Fort.