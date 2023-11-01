The Way We Were – November 1, 2023

25 Years Ago - Oct. 28, 1998

Protesters block truck traffic: Roadblocks throughout Quebec, including four in Pontiac, held up truck traffic for more than 17 hours Sunday night and Monday as independent truckers protested working conditions and the deregulation of their industry.

Mail was delayed west of Bryson and most stores in Pontiac did not receive their regular deliveries Monday.

All roadblocks were called off at 1:30 p.m. after the coalition and the provincial government reached a deal.

In Pontiac, about 30 trucks were delayed at the four roadblocks in Portage, at the Veteran Gas Bar in Litchfield, at the Mansfield-Litchfield town line and in Davidson.

Fire leaves family homeless: A faulty clock-radio plug is blamed for the fire which destroyed the interior of an Otter Lake home Sunday.

The Rue Martineau home of Brian and Andrea Presley and their five boys caught fire shortly before noon. Andrea escaped with three of the children, Brian and two of the boys were away at the time.

“My three-year-old ran to me yelling. I went to the bedroom and saw the smoke. I pulled the sheets off and saw the corners and box-spring of the bed were burning. I shouted to the kids to go outside and went to the kitchen and phoned the fire department and then left the house,” says Andrea.

Otter Lake Fire Department Chief Rodney Vadneau says the firefighters responded quickly and there were 12 of them on the scene within minutes.

“We had to put water in the gable ends because it was starting to spread into the ceiling,” he said.

Vadneau says the department’s 19 firefighters will volunteer to strip and rebuild the interior of the smoke and water-damaged home.

A Presley Family Trust Fund has been set up with the Shawville branch of the Royal Bank for donations.

50 Years Ago - Nov. 7, 1973

Municipal election results: In Shawville, Carson Hodgins, William Orr and Edgar Schwartz were elected. 473 votes were cast and eight ballots were spoiled. Also running were Ron D. Ellis and William Lang.

At Bristol, Delmer Barber was elected mayor with 373 votes.

In Portage du Fort, Martin Adams was returned mayor with 121 votes.

In Danford Lake, Jos. Peck received 124 votes for the mayor’s seat.

Mansfield re-elected Vezina Hereault as mayor with 466 votes.

In Clarendon, Alvin Brown was elected to Seat 3.

Otter Lake acclaimed councillors Raymond Johnston, William Racine and Clifford Hahn and for mayor, Basil Quaile.

Fort Coulonge Mayor Hector Soucie Jr. was returned with a large majority.

Ernest Schrankler was elected mayor of Thorne with 93 votes.

Minimum salary and vacation regulations: From the minimum salary people in Quebec comes word of the new rules as of November 1973: for people under 18, the minimum hourly wage is $1.60 for 45 hours a week and $2.63 for overtime. People 18 and over are to receive $1.85 an hour and $2.78 for overtime.

The regulations also specify 24 hours consecutive time off each week and deductions of $21.00 a week for board and room or 75 cents a meal, $6 a week for room. Pay days are not to be more than 16 days apart.

In each year of work for the same employer there must be a two weeks holiday with pay and if employed less than a year the holiday would be one day per month worked.

75 Years Ago - Nov. 18, 1948

Local News: Armistice Day, November 11, was a beautiful autumn day most suitable for holding the memorial service outdoors beside the cenotaph at the park. Several hundred were present at the service which was organized and in charge of Rev. L. Mack of the Wesleyan Methodist Church and a number of veterans marched to the park for the service.

The Bristol Busy Bees Institute held their regular meeting on Thursday evening at Pine Lodge, being Remembrance Day the meeting opened by singing the Maple Leaf and repeating the Lord’s Prayer in unison.

It was decided to hold a work meeting immediately to do some quilting. A shower of birthday cards was sent to an elderly gentleman. A load of wood is to be bought for a needy family.

Royal birth: a prince who some day may rule over the Commonwealth was born on Sunday to Princess Elizabeth. The baby son, second in line of succession to the throne, was born in Buckingham Palace. It was joyful news for the people of Great Britain and for millions of others in the various countries of the Commonwealth. The first description of the baby born to Princess Elizabeth and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh came from an anonymous member of the Royal household who was allowed to look at the infant. “A lovely boy, a really splendid boy,” this person said.

The following donations were gratefully received by the superintendent of the Pontiac Community Hospital for the month of October: Yarm, Wesley, Radford and Bristol United Churches: 4 dozen eggs, one pound of butter, 3 bushels potatoes, 2 bushels carrots, 3 squash, 5 pumpkins, 1 dozen jars of pickles, 3 jars jam, 3 baskets beets, 2 baskets cucumbers and a quantity of flowers.

100 Years Ago - Nov. 8, 1923

Missing from our files

125 Years Ago - Nov. 10, 1898

Local News: Quite a number of sports attended the turkey shoot, given by L.O.L. No. 34 on the 5th inst. Our townsman, Mr. Geo. Swatman was the only one who succeeded in carrying off “a bird.” Snider rifles, it is said, were very much in evidence.

Wolves are reported plentiful in the townships of Raglan and Radcliffe. About four hundred sheep have been killed there by them.

Mr. James Hodgins has had in circulation a petition to the manager of the Merchants Bank, asking for the establishment of a branch of that institution in this village.

Mr. L. Payette, the horse buyer of Montreal, was a busy man indeed on the occasion of his visit to this village on Tuesday last.

He had abundance of material to select from as horses were brought in from miles around from all sections of the county. A great many were taken home again, the animals offered being in some cases unsuitable, and in others held at a higher figure than Mr. P. cared to pay.

A young boy of Mr. Olivier Bertrand of White Fish Lake, Gatineau district, was resting on a hunting trip and holding his gun with the point towards his breast. A young dog while playing around knocked against the trigger and the shot went in the boy’s breast and came out through the shoulder. He is in a very dangerous condition.

The W.C.T.U. in session at Ottawa last week, vehemently put down its dainty foot upon the noxious cigarette.

The Rev. G.R. Smith, the recently appointed rector of Petawawa, who mysteriously disappeared some time ago, while on his way from Nova Scotia to his new parish, has not as yet been heard from. Everything possible has been done to locate the reverend gentleman, but without avail.

Mr. J.J. McVeigh of Lower Litchfield was a sufferer to a considerable extent by the terrific wind storm of Saturday night, several of his outbuildings having been damaged more or less. One barn had the roof lifted off bodily and carried into another field.

Halloween passed off pleasantly, tricks were few and far between. The young people gathered together and were entertained at Mr. John Park’s at Elmside. A gentle hop was indulged in for a short time and music was furnished by the bag pipes and violin.

Mr. John Park has sold his blacksmith shop to Mr. Lewis of Clarendon. Mr. Lewis is busy removing the building to Clarendon.

In reply to the delegation which waited on the Premier on Thursday last, asking that a prohibitory law be enacted, Sir Wilfrid told his interviewers in a pleasant speech of many words, that the government would take all that had been said in behalf of prohibition into its consideration. This is the stereotyped reply invariably used by governments when the intention is to do nothing.

Mr. G.S. Lyon of Toronto is the champion golf player of Canada, being named such after the usual competitions. Mr. Lyon was born in Richmond, Carleton county and is a nephew of Dr. A. Lyon of this village.