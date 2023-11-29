The Way We Were – November 29, 2023

25 Years Ago - Nov. 25, 1998

Middlemiss says “no referendum”: MNA Robert Middlemiss says he and the Liberal Party are the only choices at the polls Nov. 30 if Quebec is to achieve economic stability.

“I want to make it clear that only two political parties can form the next government, the PQ and the Liberals,” said Middlemiss at a press conference at the Fort Coulonge Golden Age Club Monday.

“One of the problems in Quebec is the threat of separation (which has limited our ability) to draw a fair share of private investments.”

Middlemiss also espouses the Liberal promise of cutting unnecessary spending across the province because “some areas are wasting money.” The liberals also promise to reduce income taxes.

Another bone of contention for Quebecers, particularly anglophones, is the Office de la langue francaise, and Middlemiss promises “to get the language police out of the way” before the province can get down to doing business.

“Our plan to promote teaching of English as a second language as early as the first grade would ensure, in the future, we won’t need language laws,” he says.

Pontiacers have little schooling, work: According to Statistics Canada, Pontiac residents are undereducated and underemployed.

While this may be of little surprise to most people, those facts are now backed up by the latest Statistics Canada findings.

In Pontiac, the unemployment rate ranges from a high of 38 per cent in Chichester to a low of 6.2 per cent in Shawville.

However, the level of employment was based on the week before the May 1996 census date, a time of year when loggers aren’t back in the bush yet, says Chichester Mayor Donald Gagnon.

Sheenboro can boast of having the highest educated residents. According to the ‘96 census, all residents 25 years of age and older have at least their high school diploma in Sheenboro. More than 66 per cent have at least a college or trades diploma and 16.7 per cent have a university degree.

50 Years Ago - Dec. 5, 1973

New books received at Shawville-Clarendon library: As a result of several recent donations of books, including one large shipment from Mrs. Homer Thomas of Ottawa, and a number of novels from Mrs. Lloyd Connoly of the Seventh Line, Miss Vera Palmer of Shawville, the Shawville and Clarendon Municipal Library is outgrowing its alotted space in Shawville Town Hall.

New bookcases recently built by the town employees have provided room for a number of these new volumes but more are needed.

In every space corner of the town hall there are cartons and stacks of books too numerous for the limited space on library shelves.

Success without snow: Mrs. Beulah McDougall was in charge of the Shawville and District second annual kick-off party held at Pine Lodge on Saturday and snowmobile Clubs from Bryson, Ottawa and a large representation from Quyon Club helped make the evening big success.

Prizes were donated including a moto-ski sweater from Keith Bean, won by Rollie McDougall, oil from Shawville Milling Co., won by Elson Brownlee, snowmobile mitts from Stedman’s, won by Jerry Callaghan. Other prizes donated by Chris Thompson of Pine Lodge won by Ray Newton, Garth Tracy and Ginger McKenny.

A supper was served following the dancing and to show appreciation to the neighbouring Snowmobile Clubs support of the party, they received a meal ticket for two at half price with paid up members getting supper free of charge.

75 Years Ago - Dec. 16, 1948

Local News: On Friday night, over 80 members and their friends of the Holstein Breeders Association held an enjoyable banquet at Pine Lodge, Bristol. After the dinner, an interesting program of addresses was given with the president, Bob Hodgins in the chair. William Hodge, vice-president of the National Association gave an address on the work of the association as did also Herman Lajoie, field man for the association in Quebec. During the evening, several films were shown on agricultural themes.

Mr. Alex Horner was elected president of the Shawville Curling Club at the annual meeting held on Wednesday at Hynes Hall when about 30 members were present.

The Clarendon Ministerial Association met on Monday morning in the Guild room of St. Paul’s Anglican Church. The ministers present were Revs. L.R. Mack, secretary of the Wesleyan Methodist Church; Revs. P.R. Stote, president and D.W. Noseworthy of the Anglican Church; Rev. N.F. Wendt, H. House and W.H. Krause of the Pentecostal Church; Rev. E.R. Conley of the Standard Church; and Rev. S. Livingston of the Holiness Church.

100 Years Ago - Dec. 6, 1923

Local News: Bleak November wound up with one of the wettest days of the year.

A fire, discovered by the manager in the basement of the Bank of Nova Scotia about 11 o’clock on Saturday night, gave citizens the usual excitement which accompanies those dreaded occurrences.

But prompt action coupled with the aid of the corporation chemical engines and lots of water, resulted in a speedy victory over the blaze which was centered in one of the large timber sleepers which support the floor.

Mr. Harry Millar returned from the Otter Lake district on Wednesday last with a grim companion sharing the back seat of the car with him, the same being the carcass of a large black bear which had been bagged in that neighbourhood.

125 Years Ago - Dec. 15, 1898

Local News: Our merchants are doing a rushing business since sleighing set in.

On Saturday Judge Lavergne sentenced Andrew Riopelle to four years imprisonment for complicity in the death of Leonce Boyer of Eardley. His Honour, in charging the jury said his mind was not altogether free from the suspicion that a murder had been committed, but there was a doubt as to whether the two men who were heard quarreling on the night in question in the waggon passing Mr. Hurdman’s barn, were the prisoner and the deceased. If that were a proven fact, then manslaughter must be the jury’s finding. He was certain that there had not been premeditation in the killing of Boyer and the prisoner must have the benefit of any doubt. The jury then retired and at eight o’clock, returned a verdict of guilty of manslaughter.

The snow fell heavily during the night of the 5th and in consequence, we have fine roads and the merry sleigh-bells are heard on every side.

A pleasant gathering took place at St. George’s parsonage on Wednesday of last week, the occasion being that of a farewell surprise party to Rev. H. and Mrs. Plaisted before their departure for Onslow.

The Postmaster General’s new two-cent postage stamp has made its appearance and here is what one esteemed contemporary says about it: “The two cent Mulock stamps are likely to be memorable in the history of philately. There has been nothing like them executed. They are too big for a stamp and too small for a wall map and too ugly for anything but a nightmare. If it was necessary for the Postmaster General to send to the United States for artists to make such things, Canadian taste must be of a low order indeed.”