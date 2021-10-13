The Way We Were (Oct. 13)
Oct. 16, 1996
25 Years Ago
Producers fight new marketing system: The presence of two security guards at last week’s wood producers information meeting in Shawville was evidence of the tension among woodlot owners.
But compared to other meetings in Lac Cayamant, Fort Coulonge and St. Joseph, the Shawville meeting was orderly, says Pontiac Forest Product Producers Board president Doug Gauthier.
Producers are upset about PFPPB’s new method of wood marketing, under which all permits to deliver pulpwood would be distributed by the board.
